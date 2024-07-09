Inside Peters Place SEND Resourced Provision at Trinity Catholic School 

Trinity Catholic School in Leamington showcase their specialist resourced provision, Peters Place.

As the number of Specialist Resourced Provisions (SRP) increase across the county, Trinity Catholic School in Leamington showcase Peter’s Place, their dedicated SRP, highlighting the benefits of inclusive support for students in mainstream settings with special educational needs and disabilities.

The SEND Resourced Provision at Trinity Catholic School has been established for nine years and has become a well-integrated part of the school. It supports students who can follow the curriculum but struggle to engage in a typical classroom environment. The provision creates an inclusive learning space for about 20 students, offering a curriculum tailored to each individual's needs.

Funded by Warwickshire County Council, Peter’s Place caters to students with a wide range of needs, especially those with communication challenges, including students on the autism spectrum. It helps students develop essential social and communication skills in a nurturing environment that promotes their well-being and academic progress.

Talking about the value of their resourced provision, School Improvement Lead for Trinity Catholic School, Samirah Roberts said:

“Having a specialist resourced provision within a mainstream setting has huge benefits, not only for the students but for the ethos of the entire school and for the training and development of staff. It provides students with additional needs with access to mainstream education while enabling them to receive extra support when needed. “The best thing about having a specialised resource provision is watching students that may not be that confident in their own ability achieve and make progress and leave with the skills that they need in order to live happy, independent, successful lives.”

Explaining his experience of using the Specialist Resourced Provision, Trinity Student, Jacob said:

“The best part of the specialist resource provision is the support you receive. Having Peter’s Place means that I can attend mainstream school, but I can also use the resource provision for some extra support when I need it. It’s great!”

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur, said

“Resourced provisions play a crucial role in supporting students with SEND. As a local authority, we ensure schools are well-supported, not just through our capital funding but also by providing training, advice, and support via our specialist teaching centre. The provision at Trinity School is a clear example of how effective resource provision can help young people thrive in a mainstream environment by enabling them to access a comprehensive curriculum tailored to their specific needs, all within the familiar surroundings of their school, alongside siblings, family, and friends.”

Over the next five years, Warwickshire County Council aims to increase the number of Specialist Resource Provision places from the current 176 to over 500 by 2028 as part of the Delivering Better Value in SEND programme. Schools currently involved in this transformative programme include Oakley Secondary School, Briar Hill Infant School, St John's Primary School, and Shipston Primary School.

You can find a full list of the current resourced provisions in Warwickshire here. To find out more about Peters Place watch this https://youtu.be/KmZdtHJGXqs

To find out more about SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or like and follow the Local Offer Facebook page.