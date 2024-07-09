A439 Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon Update – Early July 2024

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to update residents on the ongoing progress of the A439 Warwick Road improvement scheme in Stratford-upon-Avon.

This important project, which is now nearing completion, aims to significantly reduce the number of collisions and create a safer, more accessible environment for all road users and pedestrians.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We're delighted with the continued progress on the A439 scheme. The recent completion of road widening by Ingon Lane and substantial headway on footway reconstruction are important milestones. These improvements will create a safer and more user-friendly environment for pedestrians and motorists alike."

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Local Member for Stratford North, added: "I'm pleased to see this vital safety project progressing well and nearing completion. I understand there has been some disruption, and I want to thank residents and businesses for their continued patience and cooperation."

Over the Last Two Weeks

Road widening by Ingon Lane.

Footway reconstruction at the top of the hill, with a pedestrian refuge under construction.

Installation of new carriageway gullies is nearing completion.

Construction of the pedestrian refuge and footway linking to Fisherman's Car Park is nearing completion.

Piling operations at Ryon Hill have commenced, with sheet piling for bank retention ongoing.

Night closures for road surfacing have been implemented, with most of the site resurfaced (excluding the surface course).

What next?

New signage will be installed along the cycleway.

Sheet piling will be completed.

Carriageway resurfacing will continue.

Footway construction will be finalized.

Roadside verges will be dressed and seeded.

Remaining gullies will be installed or adjusted to accommodate new road widths.

Road markings and cat's eyes will be installed after resurfacing.

Additional road safety improvements will be implemented along the A439 from the A46 to Ryon Hill, including upgraded signage and revised markings.

Completion of the scheme

Warwick Road will reopen to two-way traffic overnight on July 19 as originally planned and all diversion signage relating to the one-way system will be removed at this time.

Ingon Lane will remain closed for an additional week with temporary traffic lights in place, whilst final works off the main carriageway are completed, and night closures for final surfacing will occur from July 22 to August 2.

Warning signage will provide further details of the overnight closures and temporary signage will be erected throughout the site for the period.

Additional works have been required to divert uncharted utilities which have been identified sub-surface at the Ingon Lane junction and towards Ryon Hill.

All engineering works will cease on site by 2 August.

Trees and hedges along the carriageway

In the short-term overgrown vegetation along the improved stretch of the A439 cannot legally be removed due to restrictions in place, that are necessary during bird-nesting season. However, once these restrictions cease, this vegetation cutting will be conducted at the earliest possible opportunity. There will also be a planting program completed along the route, when conditions allow.

Warwickshire County Council appreciates the community's patience and understanding as this important project progresses. We are committed to delivering a safer and more accessible A439 for everyone.

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap