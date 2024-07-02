Stay cool in the kitchen this summer

As the summer holidays approach, it’s likely that families and children will be at home more frequently and spending a bit more time in the kitchen.

Whether they’re lending a hand or simply seeking a snack, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is sharing tips and information to help keep children safe while in the kitchen.

Cooking is a great activity with the family and involving children gives an opportunity to educate them about the risks and potential dangers that can be found. As part of the Fire Kills campaign, WFRS is encouraging parents and carers to make any kitchen activities a chance for kids to learn about cooking safety.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said:

“Involving children in the kitchen is great learning experience for them and gives parents and carers the chance to teach important safety skills around cooking fire safety. “Staying safe is a key priority for us and starting those skills early is invaluable for our young people.”

Top tips to stay safe in the kitchen include:

Avoid leaving children alone in the kitchen when cooking. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach.

If you do need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.

Keep tea towels away from the cooker and the hob.

Be careful with electricals. Keep leads and appliances away from water and place toasters and grills away from curtains and kitchen rolls.

Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing, this can easily catch fire.

Double check the hob and oven is off when you’ve finished cooking.

Don’t take risks by tackling a fire. Get out, stay out and call 999.

Make sure you have at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home and test them monthly.

For further advice on fire safety, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.