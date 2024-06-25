Ryton Pools summer picnic for families receiving portage support

Summer picnic at Ryton Pools brings parent carers and children under three with SEND together

Under the grey skies of a British summer, Warwickshire’s Integrated Disability Service (IDS) team recently gathered at Ryton Pools to host a summer picnic for families with children under three years receiving portage support.

Portage is a service for pre-school children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who are not yet in nursery. The programme provides families with fortnightly visits from a child development adviser, working collaboratively with other professionals to set developmental targets and engage in play to support the child's growth. The support continues until the child transitions into nursery or pre-school.

The picnic was lots of fun, as families enjoyed an array of sensory toys, blew bubbles, played with a parachute, sang nursery rhymes, took a ride on the train in the park, and shared lunch, which gave parent carers the chance to talk, meet new friends and share their experiences. The IDS team were also on hand throughout the day to provide valuable advice and reassurance to parent carers in between the more light-hearted activities, covering topics such as choosing a nursery or school, Education and Health Care Needs Assessments and managing equipment.

Emphasising the importance of early support and engaging with children through fun, Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, stated,

"Events like this highlight the crucial role of providing support to families with children who have special educational needs and disabilities during their formative years. Bringing families together to participate in activities, have fun and access the necessary help and support is essential for enhancing life opportunities. I hope everyone who attended enjoyed the day, and I hope the sun makes an appearance at your next event.”

The trip to the country park was made possible with the generous assistance of the Ryton Pools staff, and special thanks are extended to the Coventry Model Engineering Society for operating the train exclusively for the families to support their SEND needs, the Family Information Service who talked to parents providing valuable advice and signposting, and Twirling Toddlers for their contributions.

Find more information about Portage and the support services available here.

Find out more about Warwickshire Country Parks here.