Major highway maintenance works planned for Nuneaton's A444

As part of its commitment to improving the strategic road network throughout the county, Warwickshire County Council is announcing plans for extensive carriageway resurfacing works to take place in...

As part of its commitment to improving the strategic road network throughout the county, Warwickshire County Council is announcing plans for extensive carriageway resurfacing works to take place in Nuneaton in the coming weeks.

Work will start on the A444 Griff Way (inbound and outbound) from Griff Island to Hospital Island, and the A444 Bedworth Bypass (inbound and outbound) from Griff Island to Walsingham Drive Island in Nuneaton on 21 July with drainage work while the resurfacing will then begin as of 8 August.

To minimise disruption to road users, drainage works will only take place on Sundays starting on Sunday, July 21st, and run for four consecutive Sundays. Lane closures will be in place during this phase (8:00 am to 5:00 pm).

The resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, and continue for 28 consecutive nights (excluding the August Bank Holiday on August 26th). Works will be conducted between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am each night, including weekends.

These much-needed repairs follow the successful resurfacing of the A444 Griff Island roundabout completed in summer 2023. The upcoming works will involve removing and replacing the existing road surface to a depth of 110mm across the entire carriageway. This will significantly improve the underlying strength of the road and create a smoother, safer surface for all users.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We have carefully assessed the needs of the A444 Nuneaton corridor and identified these works as a priority for the county.

"Resurfacing this key route will ensure the approach to Nuneaton reflects our ambition for the town centre and that the carriageway is safe for the high volume of traffic it serves. We have scheduled work to cause minimal disruption to road users and we thank people in anticipation of their understanding while the work is ongoing."

Clearly signed diversions will be implemented throughout the project. Additionally, access to Bermuda Village from the A444 will be closed during construction. Alternative access points will be established in collaboration with local residents.

The project will be delivered in phases, as outlined below:

A444 Griff Way (Inbound and Outbound) from Griff Island to Hospital Island (both directions): Lane closures for drainage works (in advance of resurfacing) - July 21st, 2024 for 4 consecutive Sundays (8:00 am - 5:00 pm)

A444 Griff Way (Inbound) from Griff Island to Hospital Island: August 8th, 2024 – August 18th, 2024 (8:00 pm - 6:00 am)

A444 Griff Way (Outbound) from Hospital Island to Griff Island: August 18th, 2024 – August 26th, 2024 (8:00 pm - 6:00 am)

A444 Bedworth Bypass (Outbound) from Griff Island to Walsingham Drive Island: August 27th, 2024 – September 2nd, 2024 (8:00 pm - 6:00 am)

A444 Bedworth Bypass (Inbound) from Walsingham Drive Island to Griff Island: September 2nd, 2024 – September 7th, 2024 (8:00 pm - 6:00 am)pa

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap