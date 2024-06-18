Safer cycling rolled out to over 700 school children

A recent campaign that raised awareness and educated over 700 of Warwickshire’s youngest riders about cycle safety has been hailed a success by Warwickshire’s Road Safety Partnership.

As part of the National Police Chief Council (NPCC) Two Wheels Campaign, Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Police worked in partnership to educate the county’s youngest cyclists about the importance of having the correct skills, knowledge, and equipment to cycle safely and to improve road safety.

Partners delivered a programme of free road safety education workshops to both early years and primary schools settings across Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council’s Road Safety Education Team, supported by Warwickshire Police, led on the delivery of the interactive sessions with pre-school children and families and also to primary-aged pupils.

The highly engaging sessions included stories, role-play, guidance and plenty of opportunities to ask questions. More than 700 children learned about the importance of road safety, particularly bicycle safety.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Equipping our youngest cyclists with the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe on the roads is paramount.

“Equipping children at this young age to stay safe will also encourage them to cycle and stay active, in turn potentially keeping their parents’ vehicles off the road which both improves air quality and reduces the likelihood of collisions. The scheme delivers on so many of our key areas of focus and helps keep our children safe. I’m thrilled to see the success of the Two Wheels Campaign in Warwickshire.”

Find out more about the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership: https://warksroadsafety.org/

Find out more about Warwickshire County Council’s Road Safety Education offer: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/road-safety-education

To keep up to date with news on this event and Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership on @WarksRoadSafety (X) and @WarwickshireRoadSafety (Facebook).