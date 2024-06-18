'Refugee Runway': A Fashion Show celebrating 'Home'

Warwickshire’s 'Refugee Runway,' is a special fashion show that embodies the theme of "Our Home" as part of the celebrations for Refugee Week 2024.

The event, organised by Warwickshire County Council, will take place on Friday 21st June at The Royal Shakespeare Theatre's PACCAR Room in Stratford-upon-Avon, marking a significant highlight of the week's activities.

'Refugee Runway' will feature clothing from the home countries of refugees resettled in the county. The show will also include poetry readings and live traditional music, offering a rich cultural experience. The fashion show marks the culmination of sewing workshops held across Warwickshire, where refugees and asylum seekers have created traditional clothing from their home countries, as well as collaborative pieces inspired by the concept of 'Home'.

Cllr Sue Markham, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Children and Families, said:

“Warwickshire communities, services, businesses, and residents have consistently stepped forward over the years, offering their support in various ways to provide sanctuary, support, and friendship. We are incredibly proud of our local communities for warmly welcoming refugees who have begun a new chapter of their lives here.

“By fostering inclusive and welcoming communities, we create an environment where refugees can rebuild their lives, thrive, and make valuable contributions to our diverse society. Together, we support those in need and demonstrate the strength of community unity. I invite everyone to join us in commemorating Refugee Week and celebrating our shared commitment to inclusivity and support.”

Local fashion designer Libby Esler, led these workshops, encouraging creativity and community among participants. She added: "This project has been incredibly rewarding and I cherish every aspect of it. It is a joy to offer a creative space for these remarkable women to freely express themselves. Each individual involved in this project has dedicated their hard work, fostering new friendships and sharing stories along the way. It has been a true pleasure collaborating with these inspiring women.”

The event will include a performance for local schools. Pupils from St Gregory’s Primary School will read a poem inspired by their learning about Refugee Week and will be joined by students from Stratford High School, Holy Trinity Primary, and Sydenham Primary schools for this special performance.

Tickets for the public performances on 21st June can be reserved using the following Eventbrite link: Fashion Show for Refugee Week: Clothes from Home.

Join us in celebrating Refugee Week 2024 and the rich cultural heritage of our community. Be part of this inspiring event that highlights the strength and creativity of refugees as they rebuild their lives in Warwickshire.

For more information about 'Refugee Runway' and other events during Refugee Week, visit the Warwickshire County Council website or follow us on social media.