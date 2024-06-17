Fourteen Warwickshire residents awarded in The King’s Birthday Honours 2024

This month, fourteen Warwickshire residents have been announced as award recipients in The King’s Birthday Honours 2024.

The accolades, which include Officers of the Order of the British Empire, Members of the Order of the British Empire, and Medallists of the Order of the British Empire, were awarded for a variety of activities with the common theme that all the recipients went ‘above and beyond’ to change the world around them for the better.

The King's Birthday Honours mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people from across the UK. They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

The fourteen worthy recipients who live in Warwickshire are:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Susan Jane Bent from Warwick District, lately the Chief Executive Officer at Central England Law Centre, received an OBE for services to the law and to vulnerable citizens.

Edward George Bracher from Warwick District, lately Chief Executive Officer of the Riding for the Disabled Association, and Founder and Chair of the Equine Assisted Services Partnership, received an OBE for services to disabled people.

Edward John Russell, Chief Executive at WCS Care Group Limited, received an OBE for services to care home residents.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

David Paul Boughey, from Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, received an MBE for services to the community in Coventry in the West Midlands.

Professor Clive Henry Buckberry Freng from Warwick District, Co-Founder and Engineering Fellow for Quanta Dialysis Technologies, received an MBE for services to medical engineering.

Craig Ellis Fellowes from Warwick District, Founder at Wildlife Training Consultancy, received an MBE for services to wildlife protection.

Graham Ronald Fulford from Warwick District, Founder at the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, received an MBE for services to prostate cancer awareness and earlier diagnosis.

Sarah Hosking, from Stratford-upon-Avon District, received an MBE for services to literature and to the arts.

Dr Adam David Read from Stratford-upon-Avon District, Trustee at the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management, received an MBE for services to waste and resources management.

Susan Robson from Warwick District received an MBE for services to gender equity, diversity and inclusion in engineering and energy.

Sean Edmund Russell from Stratford-upon-Avon District, Programme Director at Mental Health and Productivity Pilot, received an MBE For services to mental health.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

George Kenneth Atkinson from Rugby Borough, Campaigner, received a BEM for services to road safety.

Giulietta Galli-Atkinson from Rugby Borough, Campaigner, received a BEM for services to road safety.

Janet Nelson from Stratford-upon-Avon District, Governor at Kineton Church of England Primary School in Warwick, received a BEM for services to education.

The lists of who has received honours are published each year on New Year’s Day and on the King’s official birthday in June.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“It is great see so many people from across Warwickshire being acknowledged in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours. We have extraordinary people in our county who make a big difference to the lives of others, and I am delighted that their hard work and contributions to society have been recognised in this way.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“It is a pleasure to see what Warwickshire residents have achieved to be awarded in The King’s Birthday Honours list this year. The Honours recognise the very best qualities in people, and it is brilliant to see our county’s residents highlighted here for exceeding all expectations in order to support their local communities across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Honours are a way of celebrating extraordinary people who go above and beyond to change the world around them for the better. Anyone can receive a King's Birthday Honour, and anyone can nominate someone as long as they demonstrate the exceptional contribution the candidate has made. The system is there to recognise people who have:

Selflessly volunteered their time and efforts.

Gained the respect of their peers.

Displayed moral and physical courage.

Showed real innovation and entrepreneurship.

To view the full list of The King’s Birthday Honours 2024, visit the GOV.UK website.

To find out more about how to nominate someone for an honour or award visit www.gov.uk/honours