Support for victim-survivors of domestic abuse during the Euros 2024

The Euros are here at last! Men, women and children alike will be glued to the TV screen across the country. Football is a national obsession which cuts through gender, social status, sexual orientation and age. With a win, the game brings with it the anticipation of the hope of getting through to the final, the lows can be devasting and in some cases, life threatening.

Domestic Abuse can impact on all victims and just like football, cuts across the social divide. Statistically, cases of domestic abuse increase by *38% when England loses a match and 26% when they win or draw.

Male or females who use abusive behaviours towards others and who are unable to regulate their emotions, will take their frustration out on relatives and friends. This Euros, Warwickshire County Council and partners are signposting victim-survivors to the Warwickshire Domestic Violence Service for help and support.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “There is never an excuse for physical or emotional abuse, regardless of your frustration relating to a game of football or your own personal issues. For victim-survivors there is help available from domestic abuse services across the county for you and any dependents you have. You can find help and relevant support services at www.Talk2someone.org.uk"

Warwickshire Police is urging victim-survivors to reach out for help.

Detective Chief Inspector David Andrews said: “We are not saying that major football events cause domestic abuse, but we are aware that the increased alcohol consumption and the strong emotions that come with sporting events can make existing situations worse.”

“We want victim-survivors to know that we want to help, they will be listened to, and we have specialist officers ready to support them.

“We work closely with partners across the county to safeguard and support victims of all forms of Domestic Abuse – if victims do not feel able to speak to the police, they can talk to our partners at Refuge via their helpline on 0800 408 1552. In an emergency please dial 999.

“Whether it is Warwickshire Police, our partners, or our colleagues at Refuge, please reach out for help. You Are Not Alone.”

For victim-survivor support please go to www.talk2somone.org.uk