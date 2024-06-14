New family-run coffee shop at Pooley Country Park to combine hospitality with heritage

The Pit Stop Coffee Shop is due to open at Pooley in time for the summer holidays.

Visitors to Pooley Country Park will soon be able to enjoy a delicious choice of hot and cold food and drinks thanks to the upcoming opening of the new Pit Stop Coffee Shop.

The exact opening date is due to be confirmed shortly but will be in time for the summer holidays. The coffee shop will serve light breakfast items, an array of snacks, sandwiches, salads, pastries, and cream teas for those looking for that extra special treat. It will be a dog-friendly spot and will open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

A unique feature of the establishment will be a convenient hatch window, allowing parents to keep an eye on their children and dog owners to easily grab a coffee without hassle.

To add to the family appeal of the venue, a small soft play zone for under-fives will be available upstairs. The new owners plan to partner with local businesses to offer stay-and-play sessions for babies and are also exploring the possibility of working with local forest schools to hold activities in the coffee shop’s outdoor space.

The family-centred enterprise will be run by husband & wife team Sarah and Oliver, who bring a decade of experience from their existing rural coffee shop Bake180. The name Pit Stop Coffee Shop pays homage to the rich mining history of the site, with the venue set to further preserve a sense of community and heritage by proudly featuring donated mining artefacts.

The building is set for a thorough overhaul, including an expanded kitchen and re-decorated interior.

Sarah Exall, Owner at Pit Stop Coffee Shop , shared:

“We’re hugely excited to be taking over this venue at Pooley Country Park, a beautiful site of great historical significance to locals and visitors alike. The next step for us is working our magic on the interior, and we plan to choose décor that blends with the stunning natural surroundings, creating an inviting space that brings the beauty of the outdoors inside. Once we’ve had the go-ahead to commence our works, we can’t wait to share our official opening date and invite everyone to our launch!”

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Culture and Environment at Warwickshire County Council, commented:

“It’s fantastic to see the venue at Pooley Country Park be taken over by such experienced and enthusiastic people. What’s really stood out already is Sarah and Oliver’s understanding and respect for the park’s heritage and community value. The new coffee shop will enhance the experience of a wide range of visitors to the park over the summer and for many years to follow.”

Plan your visit to Pooley Country Park at https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/7/pooley-country-park.

For email updates from Warwickshire Country Parks, including the announcement of the café’s opening date, sign up the Country Parks newsletter.