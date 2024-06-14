A439 Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon Update – Early June 2024

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to update residents on the ongoing progress of the A439 Warwick Road improvement scheme in Stratford-upon-Avon.

This important project aims to significantly reduce the number of collisions and create a safer, more accessible environment for all road users and pedestrians.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We're pleased with the continued progress on the A439 scheme. The recent completion of the Gabion walls and significant progress on the footway are important milestones. These improvements will create a safer and more user-friendly environment for pedestrians."

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Local Member for Stratford North, added: "I know there has been some disruption caused by the roadworks, and I want to thank residents and businesses for their patience. However, the project remains on schedule and will conclude soon. The various improvements that are being made here will be of benefit to everyone who uses this important route."

Over the Last Two Weeks

Significant progress made on the footway construction, with one kilometre now surfaced to the finished level, including tactile paving and adjusted covers.

Gabion walls have been completed.

Street lighting columns have been installed, with electrical connections underway.

Anti-parking kerbs have been installed adjacent to Fisherman's Car Park.

Footway works between Ingon Lane and Ryon Hill are now operational.

Traffic Management

A chicane traffic management layout will be implemented in the coming weeks to accommodate work on both sides of the carriageway.

Resurfacing

Carriageway resurfacing commenced at the beginning of June and is being carried out at night under full road closures. This is happening on weekdays only and is being communicated via permits and site noticeboards. Local businesses and properties are having access maintained during these closures.

Piling Works

The piling works will commence on June 17th, 2024, with additional works planned around this location during installation.

What next?

Completion of street lighting column installations.

Replacement of gullies on the inbound lane.

Sheet piling crew starts on June 17th, 2024.

Carriageway resurfacing through night closures will take place on the following dates:

June 17th - June 21st

June 24th - June 28th

Final dates are to be confirmed after piling operations are completed.

Warwickshire County Council appreciate the continued patience with any inconvenience that has occurred as a result of these necessary and important works.

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap