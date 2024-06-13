Independent investigation into Councillor comments concludes

The independent investigation into complaints regarding comments made by three councillors has now concluded.

The independent investigation into complaints regarding comments made by three councillors at the Children and Young People Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting on January 25, 2024, during the SEND Analysis debate, has now concluded.

The investigation was initiated in response to complaints made about the nature of the remarks made by the three councillors.

Listening to and understanding the concerns has been of paramount importance throughout this process. The voices and perspectives of all complainants have been integral in guiding the investigation ensuring that all viewpoints were considered fully.

The investigation, which was carried out by an external, independent lawyer, has concluded that in respect of each of the three councillors there has been no breach of the code of conduct.

The Decision Notices detailing the outcomes of the investigation can be found here: Complaints about councillors – Warwickshire County Council

The three councillors who were involved have been informed of the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesperson for WCC said: “This has been a difficult and lengthy process, and we would like to thank everyone who contributed to the investigation. We want to reassure residents that a thorough investigation has been undertaken and the views of all complainants were considered as part of that process.

“We continue to work hard to build on the relationship we have with Warwickshire families, and we remain committed to working in partnership to improve outcomes for children, young people and their families in Warwickshire.”

All updates on the complaints process can be found here. https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/council-democracy-councillors/complaints-councillors/4