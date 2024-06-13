Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 13 June 2024

Find out what was discussed at the Warwickshire County Council Cabinet meeting on Thursday 13 June.

Creating opportunities through access to adult learning and increasing opportunities for travel for people with disabilities were both among the main areas of the county council’s focus that were discussed at today’s meeting of Cabinet.

The Adult Community Learning Service Accountability Agreement was signed off by Cabinet, This is a statutory document required by the Government which enables Warwickshire to access £1.6m Adult Skills Fund Grant, much of which will help to create opportunities in areas identified as being at an economic disadvantage.

The trial for holders of disabled person's bus passes below state retirement age to have access to all-day travel was extended until March 31st, 2027, the current trial having demonstrated a positive impact on disabled residents' access to education, employment, and training.

School Sufficiency was discussed with Cabinet hearing how an additional 10,000 school places identified in the 2021 Census have been found, with plans approved for expansions to meet future growth in the county.

Progress on the County Council’s Integrated Delivery Plan was discussed. Warwickshire faces systemic national issues around adult social care and SEND, in particular, but was able to report the percentage of children and young people with an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) attending a mainstream school reaching 36%; the highest figure reported for 5 years; that 84% of Adult Social Care users with long term support have received an assessment or review in the last 12 months; and that domiciliary care packages are being commissioned ahead of the target rate despite increased referral numbers.

The council’s finances were examined. A challenging year has seen a considerable increase on the council’s resources but the 1.95% variance on spend against net revenue budget is within the 2% acceptable parameter for a council of Warwickshire’s size and complexity. Strong performance on its investments has helped relieve some of the pressure on the Council.

The Treasury Management Report was considered and among the highlights were the first loan of £9.1m made by the Property and Infrastructure Fund as well as a report on how £1.9m in loans made by the Local Communities Enterprise fund has created 237 full time employment opportunities and safeguarded 283 jobs. The report also highlighted the first approvals made by the Warwickshire Property and Development Group of two business cases which will help to create economic opportunities in the county.

The Menopause Task and Finish Review was also discussed with a series of recommendations approved to improve communication and access to support.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Cabinet heard about the work being done across the Council, and despite the pressures of increased demand, our financial performance which underpins this continues to be robust.

“The reports on Adult Community Learning and the extension of the free concessionary bus passes trial shows our support for those most in need.”

The papers and livestream for this meeting can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=146&MId=3846&Ver=4