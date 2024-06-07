Putting Warwickshire Carers on the map for Carers Week 2024

If you are one of the 52,725 people* who are responsible for the care of a relative, friend or neighbour in Warwickshire, you are an unpaid carer. If you provide unpaid emotional or physical support for a friend, neighbour, family member or member of the community, you are a carer. Your age and the range of support you give do not matter.

This June, Carers Week (10-16 June 2024) is focusing on the theme, ‘Putting Unpaid Carers on the Map’ – signposting them to specialist support services. Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and partners will be sharing information that can help residents across the county navigate through their individual caring journeys.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) will be sharing a social media campaign aimed at adult, older, parent and young carers, ensuring advice and support is shared amongst unpaid carers, with emphasis on links through to relevant support organisations across the county.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Warwickshire continues to work with unpaid carers across the county – helping to match services with individual adult and young carers. There is help and advice for anyone and there is no time limit on the help you can receive. This Carers Week we want you to engage with our social media campaign and help spread information and advice to ensure Warwickshire unpaid carers are on the map.”

Caring Together Warwickshire (CTW), a service commissioned by WCC and designed to support and improve the lives of children and adult carers across Warwickshire, will be hosting a number of carer related events. Further details for each of the events below will be shared across WCC’s and CTW’s social media channels.

Sunday 9th June – Walk for Carers. Monday 10th June - Carers Week Celebration at CBS Arena

Wednesday 12th June – Carers Information Day – Wednesday 12th June, 10:30 (Broad Street Rugby Club,105 Rugby Road, Binley Woods, Coventry CV3 2AY)

Thursday 13th June – Carer Awards

Clare Dale, CEO of Caring Together Warwickshire said: “Carers Week is a significant week for us in terms of raising awareness of who unpaid carers of all-ages are, what they do, and campaigning for the services that they need, and deserve, to receive. This ties in with this year’s theme of ‘Putting Carers on the Map’ highlighting the invaluable contributions of unpaid carers across the UK. If you are an unpaid carer and are not currently registered with us, please visit our website and get in touch.”

For general carer information, please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

For more information about carer’s week, go to www.carersweek.org