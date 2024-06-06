Develop Warwickshire partners given green light for first 51 homes at Top Farm in Nuneaton

Develop Warwickshire partners have been given the green light for the first 51 homes at Top Farm in Nuneaton.

The first 51 of 1,700 new homes at Top Farm in Weddington, Nuneaton have been given the green light by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council marking a significant milestone for Develop Warwickshire, the joint venture between Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes, Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council.

Work on the first phase of the development is expected to start over the summer and will also include the creation of a northern link road, an access road from the east of the site, extensive open spaces as well as a further 500 new family homes with the planning application for these recently submitted.

Top Farm is the largest of the Develop Warwickshire sites with its fully mixed-tenure community planned to top 1700 two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses and bungalow homes. The new community will sit adjacent to Weddington to the west and south and St Nicholas Park to the east. Nuneaton town centre and the railway station are just over a five-minute drive away.

Outline planning permission for Top Farm was granted in late 2022 and the final new community will include both a primary and secondary school, a local centre, extensive public open space and multi-functional green infrastructure, and new roads. It will not only provide 1,700 much-needed homes and facilities for local people but will also act as a catalyst for investment and job creation in the surrounding areas.

Each home will be constructed using modern methods of construction, incorporating features such as air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points. Additionally, the development will boast energy-efficient design elements, incorporate sustainable urban drainage systems and will include beautifully landscaped green open space.

Phil McHugh, Vistry Group’s Managing Director for North West Midlands, said: “Vistry Group is delighted to get planning approval to start work on the first 51 homes at Top Farm. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering 2,000 high-quality, affordable homes that enhance communities and meet the diverse housing needs in Warwickshire.”

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of WDPG, said: “Develop Warwickshire has made great strides as a joint venture over the last two years and the green light for our biggest scheme marks another pivotal point in our ambitious partnership. This is only the beginning for the Top Farm development which will eventually see the delivery 1,700 sustainable homes and the creation of a thriving new community in Nuneaton.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “This is great news and demonstrates how the Develop Warwickshire partnership is key to our ambition to make the most of the county’s assets. It is creating a lasting and positive impact for the benefit of local people and local communities, delivering developments which make our county an even more attractive place to live and do business.”

Develop Warwickshire has committed £2.5 billion to create much-needed new homes and job opportunities for local residents. The partnership’s dedication to sustainable development aligns with local authority criteria and aims to enhance the quality of life for Warwickshire residents.