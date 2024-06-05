Develop business and employability skills at Coleshill event

Entrepreneurs, professionals and job seekers are invited to the Business and Skills event on 11th June at Coleshill Town Hall.

A chance to create networking opportunities, find out more about job opportunities and develop skills for the workplace, the Business and Skills event is free and open to everyone looking to expand their horizons.

The in-person event will be a positive opportunity for jobseekers, entrepreneurs, and professionals of all ages to meet like-minded people, learn about skills opportunities, and grow their career prospects.

It will also act as a space for local businesses to connect with others in their fields of interest, discover new ideas to expand their business offering, and find out about support or funding potentially available to them.

Councillor Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming local businesses, entrepreneurs and job seekers to the Business and Skills event. “The event will provide the opportunity for people and businesses alike to come together, learn more and share advice and knowledge. Warwickshire Skills Hub has developed an excellent reputation in a short time for creating opportunities for people to learn the skills they need for the workplace and for making those links with businesses to see what they need. “Coleshill Partnership, with its local expertise, and a wide range of partners will also be at the event to provide more information about training, recruitment, funding and much more.”

Hosted by Warwickshire Skills Hub and partners, the drop-in event will be held at Coleshill Town Hall, Tuesday 11 June between 10.00-13.00. Tickets can be pre-booked for free via Eventbrite www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/north-warwickshire-business-and-skills-event-tickets-871817388277

Those navigating to the event can input the following address: Coleshill Town Hall, Birmingham, B46 3BG.