Exploring Warwickshire's Waterways: Vital for Health, Wellbeing and Biodiversity

Find out how Warwickshire's rivers, canals, and other waterways can enhance your health and wellbeing in the latest episode of the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast.

Diving into a discussion about the increasing importance of our waterways is Dr Jon Radley, Curator of Natural Sciences at Heritage & Culture Warwickshire (part of Warwickshire County Council) and Matt Bishop, Director of Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre. Together, they share how these natural assets have been important in connecting communities for centuries and continue to play a crucial role in promoting physical and mental health as well as supporting a diverse ecosystem.

This latest episode of the podcast series that focuses on climate change and sustainability in Warwickshire offers valuable insights for anyone looking to connect with nature, improve their mental health, and learn about the rich history and biodiversity of our local water bodies.

Listen to the latest episode here: https://sustainablewarwickshire.podbean.com/

Some of the interesting topics covered in the discussion include:

Health and Wellbeing: The soothing presence of water has been shown to enhance mental health and promote physical activity. During hot weather, Warwickshire will often see an increase in people visiting rivers and canals, showing our natural instinct to be close to water.

Ecosystem and Biodiversity: Warwickshire’s waterways are teeming with life. They sustain diverse wildlife, including plants, invertebrates, fish, birds, and other animals that live both in and around the water. Protecting these habitats is essential for maintaining biodiversity.

Historical Significance: The rich history of Warwickshire’s waterways dates back nearly a quarter of a billion years when the area was a vast subtropical river floodplain. This historical narrative, including fascinating details like giant salamanders, is explored in the Market Hall Museum's current exhibition, "Tales from the Riverbank."

Climate Change: As global temperatures rise, Warwickshire's vulnerability to flooding increases. The episode discusses the critical role rivers and canals will play in mitigating these impacts and supporting community resilience.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“Our rivers and canals are not just historical landmarks; they are living ecosystems that enhance our wellbeing and connect us to nature. It’s fascinating to listen to the podcast discussion of two very different perspectives on our waterways, from the joy of getting in a boat or standing up on a paddleboard, to learning about the history and biodiversity of the canals and rivers all around us. We’re very lucky to have so many here in Warwickshire and it’s clear that we need to cherish and protect them for future generations."

The Sustainable Warwickshire podcast series is for those people living and working in Warwickshire who care about climate change. It features conversations with people from across the county who are taking action to reduce carbon emissions and support biodiversity. It covers subjects such as energy, waste and recycling, transport, infrastructure and the green economy, whilst also giving Warwickshire residents ideas on how to get involved and play their part.

You can find the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast on Spotify or Apple by searching for “Sustainable Warwickshire”. All episodes are also available at: https://sustainablewarwickshire.podbean.com/

For more information on visiting the Market Hall Museum’s "Tales from the Riverbank" exhibition, sponsored by Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre, go to: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/

For more information on climate change, visit https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk

To sign-up to the Warwickshire County Council climate change and sustainability newsletter, visit: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf