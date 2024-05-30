Get involved in thrilling “Body in the Library” murder mystery events this June at Warwickshire Libraries

It's time to polish off your magnifying glass and call up your super sleuth friends - buy your tickets to enjoy an evening of action-packed fun!

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is inviting you to solve an exciting murder mystery at “Body in the Library” events this June! There will be separate interactive sessions available for young people aged 11 – 17 years, and adults aged 18+ years, taking place at four library locations across the county.

The “Body in the Library” events have been inspired by real crimes found in Warwickshire’s Local History archives. During each event, a daring Detective Duo is called upon to investigate a crime in the most unlikely of places – the local library! The Duo will require help from the audience to discover who committed this dastardly deed, whilst the plot keeps the audience guessing at every turn. Attendees will be invited to separate fact from fiction, the culprits from the cocktails, and the red herrings from the sea bass in this action-packed evening of fun.

For the adult events (suitable for 18+ years), places are available to book for the following dates and locations:

Tickets for each event are £20 per person, which includes one free drink. Doors are open from 7pm, with the murder mystery performance taking place from 7:30 – 8:45pm, including a short interval. Additional beverages will also be available for purchase on the night.

To engage with younger audiences, Warwickshire Libraries has collaborated with artist Gaby Songui and local young people from Nuneaton, Bedworth, and Stratford-upon-Avon to create a special edition of “Body in the Library” suitable for 11 – 17 year olds. This initiative culminates in fun performances showcasing the talents of young writers, producers, and directors, inspired by the adult “Body in the Library” events.

For the young people events (suitable for 11-17 years), places are available to book on the following dates and locations:

Tickets for each event are £3 per person, which includes drinks and snacks. Doors are open from 6:15pm, with the murder mystery performance taking place from 6:30 – 7:30pm.

Bal Jacob, Director of Workforce and Local Services, said:

"This creative partnership with Heartbreak Productions highlights the vibrant and inclusive spaces that Warwickshire Libraries provide to our local communities, and it is wonderful that we are offering the events across generations too. We are delighted to be able to offer such unique and interactive experience to residents and our libraries staff look forward to welcoming both adults and young people to get involved in these exciting murder mystery sessions."

The “Body in the Library” events are being delivered in partnership with Leamington-Spa based company, Heartbreak Productions, and supported by Arts Council England, with the aim of creating excitement and intrigue to visit Warwickshire Libraries during National Crime Reading Month.

Warwickshire Libraries was successful in a bid to become a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26. NPO status means that Warwickshire Libraries is receiving funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme over the course of three years to deliver a programme of free cultural and creative outreach activities, including the “Body in the Library” murder mystery events.

