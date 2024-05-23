Successful celebration of Warwickshire’s Child Friendly network of friends

Last week (16 May 2024), Child Friendly Warwickshire's Network of Friends held their first celebration event. They united in their commitment to create opportunities for children and young people ...

Hosted by Child Friendly Warwickshire (CFW) the online event brought together over 40 old and new friends, who came together to celebrate and discuss the ongoing progress of the CFW initiative.

Since its inception in 2021, Child Friendly Warwickshire has grown, with nearly 200 businesses and organisations now part of its Network of Friends. These partners are dedicated to making Warwickshire a place where children and young people are safe, skilled, healthy, heard, and happy.

The event featured engaging talks from various friends and young people who shared their experiences of participating in the programme and the positive impact that Child Friendly initiative has on them. Child friendly partners and friends are involved in many ways, benefiting children and families throughout the county. Importantly, all Child Friendly Warwickshire projects are developed by engaging with children and young people, listening to their views to help us create a more welcoming county.

Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said “No contribution is too big or too small when supporting Child Friendly Warwickshire. Our diverse and inclusive network includes businesses, services, charities, and community groups. Being child-friendly is achievable for all our partners, and together, we can make a meaningful and lasting impact. Together, we can make Warwickshire a place where every child and young person feels valued and has the opportunity to thrive. Thank you to all our current and future friends for your dedication and support.”

The discussion highlighted ways organisations and services can support the initiative. One of those ways is becoming a Fostering Friendly employer. Organisations are encouraged to participate in Foster Care Fortnight and create flexible work policies, including a minimum of five days of paid leave for fostering commitments. The Fostering Network, our partner, offers guidance and support to help with this.

The event also spotlighted Supported Internships, which offer valuable work experience to young people with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) aged 16-24. These internships, typically lasting an academic year, help young people gain qualifications and enhance their employment prospects.

Child Friendly Warwickshire is committed to expanding its network of Friends and fostering stronger partnerships with communities, businesses, and organisations. This initiative aims to enhance child friendly activities and create more opportunities for Warwickshire’s young people.

For further details about the programme and partnership opportunities, please visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire website: www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/