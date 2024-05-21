A439 Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon Update – Mid-May 2024

Warwickshire County Council continues to make significant progress on the A439 Warwick Road safety improvement scheme in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Once again, the focus of activity across the last two-weeks has been on footway construction, verge works and completing the Gabion walls.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We're pleased with the progress made on the A439 scheme. The new footway and junction improvements will create a safer and more accessible environment for everyone. We appreciate the patience of the local community as we continue these important works."

Progress Over the Last Two Weeks

Footway construction: Significant progress made on the footway construction (excluding surface course).

Verge works, gully installation, and connection works have begun.

Gabion walls are nearing completion.

What next?

Completion of Gabion walls and footway between Ingon Lane and Stratford (surface course in early June).

Installation of the central refuge and footway at Fisherman's Car Park.

Preparation of the remaining footway for the surface course.

Commencement of street lighting installation.

Start of carriageway widening opposite Ingon Lane.

Traffic Management

Motorists will see changes to traffic management layouts in the coming weeks to accommodate work on both sides of the carriageway. A chicane will be implemented through the site.

Resurfacing

Carriageway resurfacing will begin in early June, carried out at night under a full road closure on weekdays only. Details will be communicated via permits and site noticeboards.

Piling Works

There will be a delay in a short section of the carriageway and footway works due to a change in piling methods. Other works will be planned around this area during the piling installation.

Working patterns on site

There have been questions raised by residents about why the workforce stop work at about 4pm each day on the project rather than working into the early evenings. The reason for this is that WCC is principally funding this project with a £1.32m grant from the Department for Transport. The council is working with its contractor, Balfour Beatty, to deliver the scheme in as cost effective a way as possible, making best use of that funding. The working patterns employed reflect that. Changing these working patterns would result in increased costs, beyond the scope of the budget.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, added: “Whenever I come past now, I always see a lot of activity along the full length of the site, with a lot of workers present. It’s good to see the works on schedule and progressing well. It will only be a matter of weeks before they are finished.”

Warwickshire County Council remains committed to keeping residents informed of progress throughout the A439 improvement scheme and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of local residents as they work to deliver a safer and more accessible road for Stratford-upon-Avon.

The Council’s Network Management team are trying their best to coordinate road works in Stratford to ensure congestion is kept to a minimum and the network flows as best as it can. Road space demand in Warwickshire is at a high but the team are trying to carefully plan works in around the Warwick Road scheme, they also try and reduce road works timings to off peak (where this is possible to so) to aid traffic flows at peak times.

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap