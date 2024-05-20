Most of Warwickshire’s recycling centres are open for the forthcoming Bank Holiday weekend

All recycling centres will be open as normal on Saturday 25th May and Sunday 26th May.

The larger recycling centres will also be open on Bank Holiday Monday 27th May. Cherry Orchard, Shipston, Stockton and Wellesbourne will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday due to planning restrictions.

The sites that will be open on Bank Holiday Monday are:

Princes Drive in Leamington (Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/princes-drive-recycling-centre-36769244543)

Hunters Lane in Rugby (Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/hunters-lane-recycling-centre-36768831673)

Lower House Farm near Atherstone (Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/lower-house-farm-recycling-centre-36769194193)

Judkins in Nuneaton (Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/judkins-recycling-centre-36769153913)

Burton Farm in Stratford (Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/burton-farm-recycling-centre-36768388593)

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “Many of us have a good sort out in the house or garden over a bank holiday weekend. We are expecting busy sites in the spring and summer, especially at weekends, so make sure to book an appointment to avoid disappointment.

“The Warwickshire recycling centres offer a wide range of reuse and recycling opportunities to make sure that the items you no longer need are still put to good use and do not go to landfill. Recycling is an easy way that all of us can reduce our impact on the environment and our carbon footprint.”

The Warwickshire recycling centres offer an array of opportunities to reuse and recycle your unwanted items. Preloved items for reuse can be donated at every site to be resold for the benefit of local charities. More information about the reuse shop at Judkins in Nuneaton can be found here https://www.maryannevans.org.uk/our-shops/

For all other reuse shops, please go to https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/

For an efficient visit, recycling centre customers are asked to pre-sort recycling. A list of the recycling streams each site offers can be found via https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Booking is required for a visit to a Warwickshire recycling centre. It is important to book to avoid disappointment on the day when the sites are busy. Appointments can be made on the day up to minutes before arrival, so long as there is capacity. Book via the Eventbrite App or via https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Weekday afternoons offer the least busy experience and have the most choice of appointments available on the day. The larger sites listed above, plus Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth are open until 6pm.

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/