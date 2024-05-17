Shipston Recycling Centre secure again after recent break in

Shipston Recycling Centre has now been made fully secure following a recent break-in at the site.

Money was taken from the Age UK Warwickshire reuse shop which shares the site with the recycling centre on Brailles Road and sells stock that can be reused, both diverting it from landfill but also raising funds for Age UK Warwickshire to support the services it provides to older people in the community.

Staffed by volunteers and stocked by quality donations from the public, among the items regularly sold at the shop are home and office furniture, carpets and rugs, electrical items such as flat screen TVs and Hi-Fis, books, sports equipment, tools and garden equipment.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “I was saddened to hear about the theft from Age UK’s reuse shop. The work that the council does in partnership with Age UK is a fabulous example of being a good partner and achieving the absolute most you can, by combining resources.

“It supports the county’s goal of reducing waste going to landfill while it gives Age UK the opportunity to raise funds to support their excellent work in the community with some of our older residents which, in turn, alleviates some of the pressure on the council for our services.

“I’d like to thank officers from the council’s estates section who have worked quickly to secure the site so that this outstanding work can continue.”

Details on Shipston Recycling Centre can be found here .