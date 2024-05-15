Bus service improvements are coming across Warwickshire later this month

Warwickshire County Council and Stagecoach are pleased to announce changes to buses services around Warwickshire which come into effect between 25 May and 14 June 2024..

These changes, which have been funded through central government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+) allocation, introduce new evening services supporting the Warwickshire nighttime economy along with improvements to reliability, ensuring buses turn up when they are meant to.

Here are the improvements that will be implemented:

Rugby

Service 4: Following a council review the Sunday services will be revised to run every 30 minutes. Starts 25 May 2024.

Following a council review the Sunday services will be revised to run every 30 minutes. Starts 25 May 2024. Service 4A: A new evening service with later buses supporting those working or socialising in the evening. The last buses from the town centre to both Brownsover and Bilton will now be at 2234.

A new evening service with later buses supporting those working or socialising in the evening. The last buses from the town centre to both Brownsover and Bilton will now be at 2234. Service 63: The morning journey leaving Leamington at 07:04 will leave 12 minutes earlier to help improve reliability during the morning. Starts 1 June 2024

The morning journey leaving Leamington at 07:04 will leave 12 minutes earlier to help improve reliability during the morning. Starts 1 June 2024 Service 64: The morning journey will leave 8 minutes earlier at 0545 from Rugby. Starts 1 June 2024

The morning journey will leave 8 minutes earlier at 0545 from Rugby. Starts 1 June 2024 Service 961: The 0813 will depart at 0810 with more time to complete the journey reflecting local traffic conditions. Starts 1 June 2024

Leamington & Stratford

Service 1 : evening services retimed. Some journeys extended to Jaguar Land Rover at Gaydon via Bishops Tachbrook and Lighthorne Heath, replacing service 77 at these times. On Fridays & Saturdays, one journey will provide a late evening service through to Southam. Starts 25 May 2024.

: evening services retimed. Some journeys extended to Jaguar Land Rover at Gaydon via Bishops Tachbrook and Lighthorne Heath, replacing service 77 at these times. On Fridays & Saturdays, one journey will provide a late evening service through to Southam. Starts 25 May 2024. Service X18: Following the great success of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s trial of an evening service running Thursday to Saturday between Stratford-upon-Avon and Coventry, the council has stepped in to fund this Monday to Saturday securing it for the future. Starts 25 May 2024.

Following the great success of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s trial of an evening service running Thursday to Saturday between Stratford-upon-Avon and Coventry, the council has stepped in to fund this Monday to Saturday securing it for the future. Starts 25 May 2024. Service 75A: New evening services running Friday and Saturday from Stratford rail station and town centre to Lower Quinton with one journey extending to Shipston. Starts 25 May 2024.

New evening services running Friday and Saturday from Stratford rail station and town centre to Lower Quinton with one journey extending to Shipston. Starts 25 May 2024. Service 77: evening journeys after 8.30pm replaced by enhanced service 1. Starts 25 May 2024.

evening journeys after 8.30pm replaced by enhanced service 1. Starts 25 May 2024. Service 63: The morning journey leaving Leamington at 07:04 will leave 12 minutes earlier to help improve reliability during the morning. Starts 1 st June 2024

The morning journey leaving Leamington at 07:04 will leave 12 minutes earlier to help improve reliability during the morning. Starts 1 June 2024 Service 64: The morning journey will leave 8 minutes earlier at 0545 from Rugby. Starts 1 June 2024

The morning journey will leave 8 minutes earlier at 0545 from Rugby. Starts 1 June 2024 Service 247A: Additional journey Fridays and Saturday evenings 2230 Redditch-Studley-Alcester-Bidford; returning 23h15 (run by Diamond)

Nuneaton

Service 148: New additional Sunday evening journeys between Nuneaton & Coventry. Starts 25 May 2024.

New additional Sunday evening journeys between Nuneaton & Coventry. Starts 25 May 2024. Service 5B: New evening service providing evening links between Bermuda Park, Nuneaton town centre, Chapel End, Camp Hill and The George Eliot Hospital, with the last bus also serving Ansley and Arley. Starts 25 May 2024.

New evening service providing evening links between Bermuda Park, Nuneaton town centre, Chapel End, Camp Hill and The George Eliot Hospital, with the last bus also serving Ansley and Arley. Starts 25 May 2024. Service 65A: New service, Fridays and Saturday evenings at 2020 & 2220 Ventura Park-Tamworth-Polesworth-Dordon-Wood End-Piccadilly-Hurley-Kingsbury (run by Arriva). Starts 14 June 2024

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “I'm delighted to announce these significant improvements to bus services across Warwickshire, made possible by funding from the government's Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus. These changes will not only make buses a more reliable and attractive option for everyday travel but will also provide a welcome boost to our nighttime economy.

“With new evening services and improved timetables, residents can enjoy a night out or socialize later safe in the knowledge they can get home easily by bus. This is a major step forward for public transport in county, and I look forward to seeing more people using Warwickshire buses.”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director for Stagecoach Midlands said: “We would like thank Warwickshire County Council and the DfT for helping to support services in Warwickshire through the Bus Service Improvement Plan. These enhancements will help support the evening economy, providing opportunities for those working or socialising in the evening. The changes will also help improve reliability giving passengers comfort that their bus will turn up as expected.”

More information about bus services in Warwickshire is available here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport