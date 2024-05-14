Auto Fasteners expands in Southam at Sucham Park

A leading global supplier of fasteners and metal engineered components to the automotive sector has expanded its presence in Southam by taking up 15,000 sq ft of space at a new industrial scheme.

Auto Fasteners Ltd, which already has five units in Southam, has signed a 10-year lease on a trio of units at Sucham Park to support its continued expansion.

It will provide warehouse, assembly, quality inspection and office space for the business which supplies parts to Volvo Group, Scania, Daimler Group, Ford, Stellantis, VW Group, Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover to name but a few.

Sucham Park is a 42,200 sq ft scheme from Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG). WPDG has created nine new commercial units on the site at Holywell Business Park, which forms part of the Kineton Road Industrial Estate.

The business, which has 14 staff, formed by Scott Simpson in 2007 and moved to Southam in 2011. It is a major exporter with 90 per cent of its business exporting around the world, supplying OEMs with engineered fasteners and metal components of the highest quality.

Scott Simpson, Founder and Managing Director of Auto Fasteners, said: “We’re growing with our long-term customers and gaining new customers too, which has contributed to year-on-year turnover growth and a need for more space to support our expansion.

“It gives us the option to keep expanding and explore new opportunities. We have business in North America, Brazil, India, Japan and all over Europe.

“We are currently going through the process of opening a facility in North America, but our Headquarters will always remain here in Southam, Warwickshire.

“The location of Sucham Park is perfect for us, it’s a stone’s throw from our existing space in Southam and the units are a good size for what we are looking to do.”

Auto Fasteners is the second business to lease space at the development in Southam, which features units ranging from 1,900 to 15,000 sq ft in size.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of WPDG, said: “Sucham Park has been built to provide high-quality space to enable businesses to continue to grow and thrive in Warwickshire.

“Auto Fasteners are a perfect example of this and it is fantastic that they have expanded their presence in Southam with this new deal.

“We are continuing to see significant interest in space at Sucham Park as it continues to develop into a hub for business in Southam.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, added: “It’s great to see that Sucham Park is the preferred location to support the local growth of Auto Fasteners and pays testament to the hard work of Warwickshire Property & Development Group.

“Sucham Park is a brilliant example of a high-quality development that provides expansion potential for companies and employment opportunities for local people.”

Bromwich Hardy has been appointed to market the units at Sucham Park to prospective tenants and completed the lease.

Mark Booth, surveyor with the Coventry-based commercial property specialist, said Sucham Park had generated huge interest.

He said: “This is exactly the sort of high-quality commercial space the region needs and it’s great to see a thriving company like Auto Fasteners expanding its operation here. The site sets the standards for the future with its impeccable green credentials and we would urge any company interested in the remaining units to get in touch quickly, such is the level of interest.”

Andrew Jones, Partner at Leamington law firm Wright Hassall, advised on the lease on behalf of WPDG, with Auto Fasteners represented by Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors.

Andrew said: “We are extremely pleased to support WPDG on its very first industrial scheme.

“There is significant demand for this size of unit from SMEs across the area, and it is fantastic to see WPDG helping to fill this gap in the market.

“We would be delighted to see more of these types of developments come to fruition across the region to support businesses and the growth of our economy.”