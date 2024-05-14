National recognition for innovative tool supporting crime prevention in Warwickshire

An innovative solution developed by Warwickshire County Council supporting local agencies with their crime prevention activity has received national recognition.

A Serious Violence Needs Assessment tool developed by the Council’s Business Intelligence Service was Highly Commended in the British Data Awards last week (9 May).

The commendation recognises this new approach which for the first time brings together a range of datasets into a tool that can be used by partners.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, WCC Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said:

“It is always brilliant to receive national recognition of our work, and it reflects the positive feedback from our partners already using the tool to inform their safety priorities and targeted crime prevention activity with an evidence-based approach. The tool is a key resource as we continue our work with partners to help residents feel safe and create safe and inclusive communities.”

There has been an overwhelmingly positive approach to the assessment tool with Community Safety partners, including Warwickshire Police, The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Public Health and district and borough councils actively using it to focus resources. It has also been used to support the development of the Warwickshire Serious Violence Prevention Strategy 2024 – 2030 informing preventative activity in the local community.

Some of the Community Safety Analysts working in the Business Intelligence team are funded by the Office of the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, who commented: