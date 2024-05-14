'No Blame No Shame' Stop Loan Shark Week 2024

In this year's 'Stop Loan Shark Week' we want to get the message out that no blame or shame lies with the borrower. The loan shark is the one who should be feeling all the blame and shame.

Loan sharks trap and manipulate their borrowers, making them think it is their fault they are in this situation. The truth is the illegal lender is at fault. No borrower should feel any blame or shame for being entrapped by a loan shark. Stop Loan Sharks England are here to help and support anyone in the grasp of a loan shark. If you or someone you know might be involved with a loan shark contact the Stop Loan Shark England team today. There are some keys signs someone might be involved with a loan shark. There is often no paperwork provided for a loan. Someone may be scared of the person they owe money too, and they have been threatened if they can’t pay on time. Knowing these signs might help you, a friend, a colleague or a family member get the help they need.