Moving more for Mental Health Awareness Week

Movement is important to support mental health, but so many people struggle to get the exercise they need to boost their wellbeing.

This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week (13 May to 19 May 2024), organised by the Mental Health Foundation, aims to raise awareness of the link between physical activity and good mental health.

One of the most important things people can do to help protect their mental health is regular movement. Moving more can increase your energy levels, reduce stress and anxiety, and boost self-esteem.

According to the mental health charity MIND, every year, 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem. Two million people are currently waiting for NHS mental health services, while the number of young people struggling with their mental health has nearly doubled since 2017.

To tie in with the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, the Mental Health Foundation offers the following tips to be more active:

Discover enjoyable ways to move around, such as picking up a sport or visiting the gym. Connect with others: Think about ways to make catch-ups with friends more active; such as going for a walk instead of sitting in a coffee shop or visit your local pool and have a chat while going for a swim.

For those who are struggling with their mental health, there’s a wide range of support available in Coventry and Warwickshire.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line is open 24/7, with a friendly and compassionate team that’s trained to help people who are feeling anxious, stressed, or low. Call 0800 616171 to speak to them, or you can access support on their website at https://wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/.

If you or someone you know is experience loneliness or social isolation, the team at KeyRing can help. Our friendly and sociable team will visit you in your home and then support you to get out and about and start making connections. Visit https://wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/community-links-service-referral/ to find out more.

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or significant self-harm can get information and advice at dearlife.org.uk for themselves or someone they know. For urgent mental health crisis support call the Mental Health Access Hub on Freephone 08081 966798. If there is immediate risk to life, call 999.

Young people can access support online via anonymous counselling, chat and discussion forums from Kooth (age 16-25) and Qwell (aged 26+). Visit https://wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/anonymous-web-support-on-any-device/ to find out more.

Alternatively, they can take a look at the self-care Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing (all age) or free courses from the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy (age 18+).

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a reminder of how important it is for all of us to look after our mental health and wellbeing.

“If you are finding things difficult there is help available. You can check in with a friend, family member or colleague, and there are so many great support services in Warwickshire you can contact. Please don’t feel you have to struggle on your own.”

Sonya Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of the support available for those struggling with their mental health and check in with our own mental wellbeing.

“At CWPT, we encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to get the support they need. NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies can help those struggling with anxiety or depression, as well as other mental health problems, and you can self-refer to the service online by visiting https://talkingtherapies.covwarkpt.nhs.uk or by calling us on 024 7667 1090.”

Visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth to find out more about the support services available within Warwickshire, or head to https://coventry.gov.uk/mentalhealth and https://covwarkpt.nhs.uk.

For more information about Mental Health Awareness Week 2024, visit https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/our-work/public-engagement/mental-health-awareness-week.