Warwickshire Fire Service warns of fire risks during National Hoarding Awareness Week 

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service warns of fire risks during National Hoarding Awareness Week

In support of National Hoarding Awareness week (May 13th-19th), Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents to be aware of the fire dangers associated with hoarding.

Hoarding, a recognised mental health condition characterised by the difficulty of discarding items, can significantly increase fire risks in the home.

Excessive clutter can block exits, hinder escape during emergencies, and make it harder for occupants to escape and firefighters to access the source of a blaze.

Hoarding affects between 2% and 5% of the population and is more common than OCD and Schizophrenia combined.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council, emphasises the importance of prevention: "Hoarding creates unique challenges for fire safety. If you or someone you know lives in a hoarded home it is important to consider fire safety. While our firefighters are well-trained, prevention is key."

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service tips to keep safe:

Keep escape routes clear

Have a good night-time routine, turning off appliances and checking for hazards

Close doors where you can

Make sure that you have working smoke alarms

Book a free home fire safety check

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service provide a free home fire safety check which can also support people who live in a hoarded or cluttered home. During a safe and well check, the fire service will visit the home and provide a person-centred approach to fire safety where staff will work with each individual to identify risks, offer advice and support and fit smoke alarms to help keep the home safe.

Visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety/apply-safe-well-visit/1

Councillor Crump concludes, "We want to ensure residents have the support they need to address hoarding while highlighting the fire hazards it can create. By raising awareness, we can prevent tragedies and keep Warwickshire communities safe."

Visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue for fire safety tips and https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recycling for information on responsible waste disposal.

For further support on hoarding visit:

Enabling Spaces CIC: https://www.enablingspacescic.co.uk/

Mind: https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/types-of-mental-health-problems/hoarding/useful-contacts-for-hoarding/