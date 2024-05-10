Raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing support for young carers in Warwickshire

Taking on practical and or emotional caring responsibilities that includes personal care, giving medication and helping someone getting dressed, many young carers will often overlook their own mental health, which can have an effect on their social life and schooling.

Throughout May, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and partners including Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire is raising awareness and signposting to the variety of mental health services available to young carers across the county and highlighting the importance of looking after your mental health and wellbeing. Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire (Young Carers CTW) has targeted support that can help with every aspect of a young carer's life, including mental health and wellbeing. In addition to an assessment that will help with assistance for both the young carer as well as the cared for, there is also support with the following: