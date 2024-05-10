Raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing support for young carers in Warwickshire

Warwickshire currently has 1,500 young carers who will carry out various responsibilities for a family member, all the while attending school or college.
The young person may help with everyday tasks and provide emotional support to someone who may have a physical disability or mental health needs.
Taking on practical and or emotional caring responsibilities that includes personal care, giving medication and helping someone getting dressed, many young carers will often overlook their own mental health, which can have an effect on their social life and schooling.
Throughout May, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and partners including Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire is raising awareness and signposting to the variety of mental health services available to young carers across the county and highlighting the importance of looking after your mental health and wellbeing. Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire (Young Carers CTW) has targeted support that can help with every aspect of a young carer's life, including mental health and wellbeing. In addition to an assessment that will help with assistance for both the young carer as well as the cared for, there is also support with the following:
- Provide information and advice about every aspect of caring for family members
- Arrange groups and activities to meet other young carers
- Help for young people to meet educational aspirations and next steps
- Provide one-to-one emotional support in a safe place
- Help to access support to look after health and wellbeing.
Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care said: “It’s so important that young carers in Warwickshire have the opportunity to have some downtime to help them recharge their own mental health and wellbeing. Socialising with friends or other young carers allows them to switch off and do something for themselves. Services across Warwickshire are working together to provide all the support available to young carers. If you are, or know of a young carer, please do come forward and access the help from Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire
In addition to Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire, there are specific mental health and wellbeing services available to young carers, including Kooth.com
Young people looking for mental health advice can share their thoughts and feelings with trained professionals at www.Kooth.com. The website also offers discussion boards and information articles around mental wellbeing.
For general support with mental health, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.
Suicide and self-harm Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or significant self-harm can get information and advice at dearlife.org.uk for themselves or someone they know. For urgent mental health crisis support call the Mental Health Access Hub on Freephone 08081 966798. If there is immediate risk to life, call 999.
For information about Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire please go to www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk or for general support and to download the handy carers pack visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers