Warwickshire recruitment event for people looking to advance their career in Social Care and Support

People will be encouraged to choose a career with Warwickshire County Council (WCC) at an Adult Social Care and Support recruitment fair and showcase event later this month.

The event is for experienced Social Workers and anyone wanting to advance their career in Social Work, Business Support or Reablement.

It will be held on Wednesday 22nd May between 10am and 4pm at Shire Hall in Warwick, and will give people the opportunity to find out more about WCC’s career progression pathways, innovative working environment, and the amazing staff benefits that the Council offers.

Attendees can meet Warwickshire County Council’s experienced and supportive staff and managers, ask questions, find out about current vacancies, and take part in interviews and assessments for suitable roles (post-recruitment checks applicable).

Councillor Margaret Bell, WCC’s Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health, said: “By choosing to work in Adult Social Care you are supporting people, especially the most vulnerable.

“So we’re encouraging people to continue their journey with us in Warwickshire to enable our residents to be independent, resilient, and make choices about their wellbeing.

“We are an innovative local authority with many benefits including agile working, manageable caseloads, coaching, counselling, and supportive management and peers.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Social Care and Support teams include Social Workers, Social Care Practitioners, Occupational Therapists and Assistants, Business Support staff, Reablement workers and Adult Mental Health Practitioners. Teams cover geographical areas across the county, and some are integrated with health professionals.

Hilda, a Team Leader and Lead Practitioner within Warwickshire County Council’s Social Care and Support, said: “I like Warwickshire as a Local Authority because they have a very flexible work culture which fits into my lifestyle.

“I have a young family and I needed that flexibility to be able to fit in my childcare needs and I feel very supported in Warwickshire and in my current role to do that.”

Dawn, Operations Manager for Hospital Social Care at Warwickshire County Council, said: “I like the ethos and vision at WCC. They really care about their staff and their health and wellbeing. There’s also great support from senior management, I feel looked after and as though we are all working together as one council.”

Paige, an Advanced Practitioner Enhanced at Warwickshire County Council, said: “I chose to work for Warwickshire County Council Adult Social Care because it’s a really important job, I really believe in what I do, and I think it’s important to choose a career where you can make a positive difference to people’s lives.”

To register your interest in Warwickshire’s Social Care and Support Recruitment Event, visit bit.ly/WarksASCjobsevent.