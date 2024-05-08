Warwickshire’s commercial property offer to go under the spotlight at major real estate conference

The County Council will be promoting its real estate offer at the forthcoming UKREiiF exhibition and conference, the major annual UK property development and investment conference and exhibition.

Invest Coventry & Warwickshire and the Warwickshire Property & Development Group are joining forces with the West Midlands Growth Company and Midlands Engine Partnership as well as local developers to promote the opportunities in the county of Warwickshire to an event delegation of over 10,000.

It will also be an opportunity to profile the Property Infrastructure Fund (PIF), the property strand of the Warwickshire Investment Fund, a loan fund which can be deployed to help unlock new property and infrastructure build.

The event takes place from 21-23 May and Invest Coventry & Warwickshire will be exhibiting within the West Midlands Pavilion, as well as hosting a Warwickshire focused event on 22 May in the Midlands Engine Partnership Pavilion from 9am-10.30am.

The event is called ‘Warwickshire Creating Places' and brings together public and private partners including HORIBA-MIRA, Stoford and Tritax Symmetry. The panel also includes representation from global property advisors CBRE, who are delivering the PIF Fund.

The event will look at some of the growing sectors in Warwickshire and the type of commercial property being brought forward to support their expansion, and also the role and types of partnership bringing forward development.

Tritax Symmetry was recently joined by Warwickshire County Council, Rugby Borough Council and Winvic Construction at Symmetry Park Rugby to mark the official start of work on the next phase of this major development on the edge of Rugby town centre.

In phase 2, the company is bringing forward three high quality industrial units ranging from 170,473 sq ft up to 390,694 sq ft. All three will be built to net-zero carbon in construction standards, targetting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A+, and set to complete in Autumn 2024.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for property and finance, said:

“It’s great news for the county that we can showcase the county’s property offer at such a prestigious conference. Warwickshire is ideally situated at the heart of the country’s transport infrastructure, and access to the right skills and talent; that is the first advantage that any company that is located here can enjoy. And, secondly, we have a team of experts who support any companies relocating to the region, or expanding within it, to make sure their businesses have every opportunity to flourish.”

Warwickshire Property & Development Group formed in 2021 to add value to Warwickshire County Council’s landholding.

Since launching, WPDG has delivered a multi-let industrial scheme of nine units and entered into award-winning joint venture Develop Warwickshire which will deliver 1,800 new homes in partnership with Vistry Group

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director at Warwickshire Property & Development Group, said:

“We’re pleased to be joining our partners at UKREiFF to showcase the fantastic real estate opportunities across Warwickshire. “We have developed a strong pipeline of residential and commercial sites and are in the perfect position to speak with potential residential development partners and prospective occupiers for local centres at UKREiFF.”

Joseph Skinner, Associate Development Director at Tritax Symmetry, commented:

“Following the recent commencement of the second phase of our development, we’re delighted to be joining our partners in the region at UKREiFF. We feel that our development is an exemplar of what can be achieved for a region when partners across both public and private sector come together. These partnerships will be essential in providing the space to match the region’s ambitions.”

Registration can be done via the link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/warwickshire-creating-places-at-ukreiif-2024-tickets-876464718567

More information on UKREiiF can be found on this link: https://www.ukreiif.com/