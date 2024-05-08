Warwickshire appointed by Arts Council England to lead the new regional Music Hub 

Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull appointed by Arts Council England to lead the new regional Music Hub.

From September 2024, budding musicians across Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull will benefit from access to a new regional music hub.

Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull have been appointed by Arts Council England to lead a new regional music hub, as part of an ambitious national programme to provide high-quality music education for all children and young people. Continuing their work with over 24,000 students each week.

Heart of England Music (the new Music Hub) will be jointly owned by Coventry City Council, Warwickshire County Council and Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council.

Councillor Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills at Coventry City Council, said: "Music plays a vital role in enriching the lives of young people, and we are delighted that we have over 6,500 children and young people who currently use Coventry Music to enjoy music and develop their skills.

"We are confident that the collaboration with Warwickshire and Solihull will be a positive step forward for music education in the region. We look forward to working with our partners to develop a vibrant and thriving regional music hub that will inspire and nurture the musical talents of future generations."

This exciting new development is part of a major investment in a new generation of the nationwide network of Music Hubs. This investment will help to deliver the Government’s National Plan for Music Education and give all children and young people the opportunity to develop their musical interests, including helping them to begin careers in the music industry.

Warwickshire County Councillor Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education, added: “We are so pleased to be working with our regional partners to establish Heart of England Music and we are looking forward to the wider opportunities this will provide to help more young people access and enjoy music education. “This continued investment will enable us to further develop our varied and exciting programme of activity to enrich children’s learning and support their educational attainment, whatever their age or ability.”

As the new Hub Lead organisation, the partnership will receive £1.6 Million from the Department for Education. This will ensure music education continues in each local area, and provide new investment in musical instruments, equipment and technology tailored to the needs of children and young people in the region, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Councillor Michael Gough, Solihull Council Cabinet Member for Children and Education said “It’s great that we’ve been able to get this project underway and I look forward to seeing it get over the line later this year.

“This new regional collaboration will enable us to keep delivering high-quality music education for the children of Solihull and to keep growing that offer even further. I’m grateful to the Department of Education for the funding they’ve put up to make this happen, and to everyone from the three councils who has been involved in making it a reality.

“I look forward to attending performances by Heart of England Music students in the not-too-distant future.”

Alongside Solihull and Coventry, Warwickshire will deliver high quality music education accessible to all children and young people in the region through diverse partnerships between educational, creative and community organisations, in their local communities and throughout the country.