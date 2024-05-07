Celebrating Foster Care Moments with Warwickshire County Council Fostering

This May, join Warwickshire County Council Fostering as they celebrate Fostering Fortnight, a national campaign running from 13 to 26 May 2024. Foster Care Fortnight showcases the commitm...

This May, join Warwickshire County Council Fostering as they celebrate Fostering Fortnight, a national campaign running from 13 to 26 May 2024.

Foster Care Fortnight showcases the commitment, passion and dedication of our foster carers. It also highlights the need for more foster carers. This year's theme, ‘Fostering Moments’, focuses on the everyday interactions that make a lasting impact. From first introductions to building confidence and connections, these moments shape lives and create positive change.

Warwickshire County Council fostering team are hosting a variety of events to connect with current and prospective foster carers, everyone is welcome.

Come and chat to the fostering team at the FREE Stratford upon Avon Two-day Persuits Festival on Saturday 11 & Sunday 12 May at The Recreation Grounds, Stratford Upon Avon.

Foster Walk at Ryton Pools: Join us for our Foster Walk at Ryton Pools on Tuesday 14 May, 10:30-12:00pm. Come for a stroll and a coffee with the fostering team and their furry friends and wander around the pools.

Online Information Event: Learn more about fostering from the comfort of your home on Wednesday 15 May at 7:30pm .

Warwick Market Stall : Visit us on Saturday 18 May in the Market Square for information and a chance to chat with our team.

Bitesize Conference: Gain valuable insights at our conference on Saturday 18th May 10:00am – 12:00pm at Shire Hall, Warwick. Come along for a coffee and a bitesize foster carer training session on 'Being Me'. This is an interactive session exploring the experiences of children in care and keeping memories safe. This is an open event, please contact us to book by emailing fostercarertraining@warwickshire.gov.uk

Facebook Live Event – Sunday 26 May, 7:00pm. To round up Foster Care Fortnight we’ll be on Facebook for a live broadcast.

Warwickshire County Council Fostering is actively seeking passionate individuals to join our team and provide loving homes for children in need. We offer support throughout your fostering journey, including:

Fostering Friendly Employer Scheme : Employees pursuing foster care receive up to 5 days of paid leave for training and the assessment process.

Ongoing Support: We provide comprehensive training, resources, and a dedicated team to guide you every step of the way.

Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said, “Foster care is a vital service for the children and families in our community. There's always a need for more loving homes.”

“During Foster Care Fortnight, I encourage everyone to consider learning more about becoming a foster carer. There are so many ways to foster, many of them are flexible and you could make a real difference to a child's life."

Follow Foster Care Fortnight with Warwickshire Council Fostering on their social media channels on Facebook and Instagram @Warwickshirefostering. The team are ready and waiting to hear from anyone who might be considering fostering.

For more information about fostering with Warwickshire County Council:

Visit – warwickshire.gov.uk/fostering

Call – 0800 408 1556

Follow - @Warwickshirefostering

This Foster Care Fortnight, be a part of the Fostering Moments that change lives!