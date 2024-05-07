Our Home, Our Art: Youth art competition for Refugee Week in Warwickshire

Children and young people in the county are being invited to express their creativity and empathy through artwork, while celebrating the diversity of our communities, as part of an art competition ...

Children and young people in the county are being invited to express their creativity and empathy through artwork, while celebrating the diversity of our communities, as part of an art competition to honour and celebrate Refugee Week 2024.

The theme for this year's Refugee Week is "Our Home” and invites Warwickshire residents to reflect on the meaning of home, from our local communities to our shared global environment. The youth art competition is asking children and young people to create a piece of artwork that reflects where they live, contributing to discussions on how we make the county more inclusive and inviting to families seeking refuge and making Warwickshire their home.

The competition is open to any young person aged from 4 through to 21 (and up to 25 years old young people with SEND) who is in full-time education and lives, or goes to school, within the region. Participants can submit their artwork in any form, including drawing, painting, photography, or written responses of up to 300 words, reflecting their interpretation of the theme.

Entries will be judged based on creativity, relevance to the theme, and emotional impact by a panel of experts in art, community engagement, and refugee issues. The top thirty entries will be displayed in libraries across Warwickshire, providing participants with the opportunity to showcase their work to the wider community and winning prizes including a family ticket for Warwick Castle, a family ticket for Playbox Theatre and more!

Cllr Sue Markham, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Children and Families, said, "We are excited to launch the 'Our Home, Our Art' Youth Art Competition as part of Refugee Week in Warwickshire. This competition provides a platform for children and young people to showcase their artistic talents while promoting inclusivity and understanding of the experiences of refugees and asylum seekers.

“As a child friendly county, our priority is for all our children to be happy and feel Warwickshire is the best place to call home and to grow up and flourish.

"We encourage children and young people from all backgrounds to participate in the competition and share their perspectives on what home means to them.

"Through art, we can foster empathy, understanding, and solidarity within our communities, making Warwickshire a more welcoming and inclusive home for everyone."

The deadline for submissions is 11:59 pm on 26 May 2024. Participants can submit their entries by emailing migration@warwickshire.gov.uk with their name, age, school's name, and school address.

For more information about the "Our Home, Our Art" Youth Art Competition, including entry guidelines and terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/migration-services/refugee-week-warwickshire-2024-arts-competition