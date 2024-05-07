Be part of Child Friendly Warwickshire – join our network of friends

Warwickshire businesses are invited to take part in a virtual event to inspire collaboration and innovation towards a shared goal to make Warwickshire a Child Friendly county.

The Network of Friends Celebration 2024 is an online event at 2pm on Thursday 16 May 2024. This is an opportunity for businesses to hear about the Child Friendly Warwickshire programme and its network of nearly 200 businesses and organisations in Warwickshire. It will help those attending to become more Child Friendly to benefit the county’s young people and bring great rewards for the businesses involved.

Delegates will hear about how Child Friendly Warwickshire has grown from its beginnings in 2021 and how its Network of Friends is now making links to support the county’s young people to be safe, skilled, healthy, heard and happy.

Cllr Sue Markham, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Children and Families, said “We all have a role in making this county truly the most child friendly it can be, and together we can achieve so much more. This is why we have developed a network of friends who share our values.

“A friend can be a business, a charity or other third sector organisation, or simply someone who wants to help make a difference to children and young people in Warwickshire.

“This event is an opportunity for existing friends as well as potential new ones to come together to learn about Child Friendly Warwickshire’s achievements as well as future ambitions and how to get involved. Our existing friends will also share why they support the initiative and the impact the partnerships have on the county’s children and young people as well as the benefits to businesses and organisations.”

Child Friendly Warwickshire is about celebrating all the positive things already happening which make this county the best it can be to grow up and learn - as well as promoting and encouraging more activities and projects that benefit children and young people.

If you are a business, a charity or other third sector organisation, that would like to know more about Child Friendly please book your place here:https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/child-friendly-warwickshire-network-of-friends-celebration-2024-tickets-868387288757?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete&keep_tld=1

For further details about the programme and to explore partnership opportunities, please visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire website or download the brochure: https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2665

Join us in shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for Warwickshire’s youth.