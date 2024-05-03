Detail confirmed on Stratford Greenway essential resurfacing work

Resurfacing works have been arranged for Stratford Greenway to ensure the pathway can continue to be safely accessed by a variety of visitors. Details of this work have now been confirmed.
The Greenway, Bobby’s Café and Milcote Café will be open as normal over the weekend (4 – 5 May) and bank holiday Monday.
Whilst every effort will be taken to ensure the work is carried out during the dates set out it is all weather dependent, which may result in changes to the timescales. Please follow Stratford Greenway on Facebook for the latest updates.
Tuesday 7 May – Friday 10 May
-
Access to the Greenway will be limited from Seven Meadows to Stannals Bridge from Tuesday 7 May to Friday 10 May, 8:00 – 16:30. During this time the whole section from Stannals Bridge down to and including Milcote Road Car Park will be closed while surfacing works take place and we ask members of the public to not use the surface so it can set effectively. Bobby’s café remains open and will still be accessible.
-
Milcote Car Park will be closed from Tuesday 7 May – Friday 10 May, and Milcote Café will also be closed during this time in line with an expected drop in visitors.
Monday 13 May – Friday 15 May
-
From Monday 13 May – Wednesday 15 May the Greenway from Seven Meadows to Stannals Bridge will be closed. Members of the public are asked to stay away from this area and not use the footpath so it can set effectively. Unfortunately, Bobby’s café will be closed during this period and will reopen on Thursday 16 May.
-
The section between Stannals Bridge and the sewage works will be completely inaccessible to the public throughout this period and will be subject to a public footpath closure notice.
-
Parking will still be available at Seven Meadows throughout the resurfacing works, although may be limited at times while the work is underway.
Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, commented: “The Stratford Greenway is a much-loved route for walkers, cyclists, and families enjoying the outdoors, and it is essential it’s maintained to a high standard so that everyone can continue to enjoy it safely. We appreciate the patience of our regular visitors while these necessary resurfacing works are carried out, and we ask everyone to respect the closure signs in place.”
For future updates on the Stratford Greenway resurfacing works, keep an eye on the Warwickshire Country Parks news page or follow Stratford Greenway on Facebook.