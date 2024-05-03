Detail confirmed on Stratford Greenway essential resurfacing work

Access to the Greenway will be limited from Seven Meadows to Stannals Bridge from Tuesday 7 May to Friday 10 May, 8:00 – 16:30. During this time the whole section from Stannals Bridge down to and including Milcote Road Car Park will be closed while surfacing works take place and we ask members of the public to not use the surface so it can set effectively. Bobby’s café remains open and will still be accessible.