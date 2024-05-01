Council highlighting mental health and wellbeing support available to residents throughout May

There are a range of mental health and wellbeing services and support available across Warwickshire that can help residents to improve their wellbeing and support them during difficult times.

Throughout May, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) will be signposting to the variety of mental health services available across the county and highlighting the importance of looking after your mental health and wellbeing, whatever your situation.

Kicking off at the start of May, WCC is supporting Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week (29 April – 5 May) and World Maternal Mental Health Day 2024 on Wednesday 1 May, organised and led by Perinatal Mental Health Partnership UK.

Having a baby is an exciting time, but it can also be worrying, and things don’t always turn out as expected. Lack of sleep, changes to relationships, breastfeeding and other challenges can make you feel low or anxious. One in five women and one in ten dads need help with their emotional wellbeing during pregnancy or in the first year after their baby is born. Seeking help early is important as it will speed up recovery.

There are lots of services in Warwickshire available to help new and expectant parents, whether you need some advice and tips on looking after your baby or are feeling lonely, anxious or struggling to cope. It is important to share your feelings and to ask for help, this could be with family or friends, or with professional services such as your midwife, health visitor, GP, or local Children and Families Centre. They recognise the highs and lows of having a baby and want to support parents to have the best possible experience with their new baby.

During May, WCC will also be highlighting specific support available for young people in Warwickshire, in particularly young carers – children and young people who help to look after a family member, relative or friend. As many as 1 in 5 children and young people in the UK are young carers. Being a young carer can have a big impact on mental health and wellbeing, with many young carers feeling isolated and stressed, with little or no relief from the pressures at home. The council will be promoting the support available to young people in Warwickshire who may be struggling.

WCC will also be supporting Dementia Action Week which takes place from 13 to 19 May. There are lots of things people can do to maintain their mental wellbeing following a dementia diagnosis. The confirmation of a diagnosis may trigger depression and anxiety in some people and those around the person will also have their own emotional reactions to cope with. It is important that both the person with dementia and those around them feel able to express their feelings and seek support. In particularly, social interaction with others, such as through dementia support groups, is very important for wellbeing. It can help to boost mood, ease stress and also stimulate the brain – which may help to slow the progression of dementia.

Councillor Margret Bell, Portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said,

“If you are struggling with your mental health or wellbeing because you’re a new parent, a young carer, you’ve recently received a dementia diagnosis, or for any other reason, it’s so important that you don’t suffer in silence – please take the opportunity to talk to someone.

“There are plenty of support networks available to you locally and you can access them in different ways to suit you, whether it is a telephone call, online chat or in-person conversation.

It can be easy to ignore how we’re feeling sometimes but remember that your mental health is important and there’s always help available in Warwickshire.

“It’s not always about accessing services either. Taking the opportunity to reach out to friends and family is important for your wellbeing - it gets a conversation started around mental health, helps to break down barriers and stigmas and creates a caring environment that can prevent mental health issues from spiralling into something more serious.”

The Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line is open 24/7, with a friendly and compassionate team that’s trained to help people who are feeling anxious, stressed, or low. Get in touch with them by calling 0800 616171.

For support with mental health, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.