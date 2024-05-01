Warwickshire Remembers - A Day to Honour Firefighters

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) will join fire services worldwide on Saturday 4 May 2024 to commemorate Firefighters Memorial Day.

This solemn occasion honours firefighters who have bravely given their lives in the line of duty, while also recognising the ongoing courage and dedication of all serving firefighters.

“Firefighters Memorial Day holds significant meaning for everyone at WFRS,” said Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook. “We remember and honour our firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty and express our deepest gratitude for their service. We also acknowledge the unwavering commitment of our serving firefighters, who keep our communities safe every day.”

At midday, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will pause for a minute's silence outside each of Warwickshire’s fire stations to honour these fallen heroes. This moment will serve as a powerful reminder of the immense sacrifices firefighters make to protect lives and property.

The national commemoration also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Firefighters Memorial by St Paul's Cathedral, led by the Firefighters Memorial Trust.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council, said “Firefighters Memorial Day is an opportunity for us to honour firefighters both past and present and to thank those who keep us safe today. We are incredibly fortunate to have such a dedicated team of firefighters in Warwickshire. Their tireless efforts ensure the safety of our residents, and they deserve our deepest gratitude.”