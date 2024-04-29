Council celebrates completion of first section of Kenilworth to Leamington cycle route

The first stage of the ambitious new cycle link between Leamington Spa town centre and North Leamington has now been completed.

On Friday 26 April 2024, Warwickshire County Council met with representatives from delivery and funding partners to celebrate the completion of Section 1a of the Kenilworth to Leamington (K2L) Cycle Route.

Phased construction work on this phase of the scheme began in January 2023 and has included:

Pedestrian and cyclist crossing refuge on Clarendon Avenue.

Signed on-road cycle route along Beauchamp Road and Binswood Avenue.

Segregated cycle track along the eastern side of A452 Kenilworth Road.

Upgrade of pedestrian crossings to combined pedestrian and cycle crossings.

Continuous footway/ cycle track crossing at Woodcote Road east.

Priority crossing for pedestrians and cyclists across Cloister Crofts.

Crossing refuge between Cloister Crofts and Northumberland Road.

Extension of parking restrictions (double yellow lines) on both sides of Kenilworth Road.

The new crossing refuge at Clarendon Avenue and priority crossing at Cloister Crofts were completed in Spring 2024. A range of complementary resources are now available, providing advice to people using the innovative layout at Cloister Crofts, including a video.

Section 1a of the K2L Cycle Route has been jointly funded by the Government’s Getting Building Fund through Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, Warwickshire County Council and Active Travel England.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "It’s exciting to see that this route is now open for use and to recognise the benefits it offers for active travel, in providing more space and greater priority for walking, wheeling and cycling, improving safety at crossing points on busy roads and reducing pavement parking.

“However, we are aware that this is just one part of our countywide plans for active travel infrastructure and the first section of the longer K2L project. Next stages will be the extension of the K2L route along the A452 to Blackdown and Bericote.

“Alongside further works, we will continue to review Section 1a and we welcome any and all feedback from residents and visitors about the new facilities.”

Robin Mathew, Programme Development Officer from the Business Support Programmes Team at Coventry City Council, said: “It is great to see the completion of this important scheme which will improve Warwickshire’s cycling infrastructure, ensuring cycling is a viable and attractive choice of travel. The project will build on existing investment to advance cycling connectivity and modal shift across the county.”

The completion of Section 1a provides a key town centre connection for the longer distance Kenilworth to Leamington Cycle Route. Design work is underway for all sections of the 5km route, with further funding secured from Warwickshire County Council, Active Travel England and developers.

Further details of the Kenilworth to Leamington Cycle Route are available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/6