Businesses and residents encouraged to comment on the Transforming Leamington project

Businesses and residents have plenty more opportunities coming up to comment on the Transforming Leamington project.

Anyone with an interest in protecting and improving the town is very welcome to get along to meet the team, see the emerging ideas and have their say at the following events:

Sunday 28 April, 10:00-16:00, Covent Garden Market stall near The Parade

Monday 29 April - Tuesday 21 May, Exhibition at Leamington Library

Wednesday 8 May, 17:00-19:30, Old Town Drop-in, 1 Mill Street

For more information, including an online survey, please visit transformingleamington.co.uk