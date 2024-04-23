A439 Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon Update – Mid-April 2024

Warwickshire County Council continues to make good progress on the A439 Warwick Road safety improvements scheme in Stratford.

The works remain on schedule, with a focus currently on new street lighting and the ongoing construction of the footpath/cycleway.

Progress Over the Last Two Weeks.

A meeting has been held to discuss the installation of new street lighting between Welcombe Road and the Fisherman’s Carpark, with work commencing soon. The street lighting team have agreed to ensure that suitable ‘warm’ lighting will be in place in the vicinity of the new Stratford Local Nature Reserve, a specialist form of lower intensity lighting, designed for sensitive environments such as this

Construction of the retaining walls and foot/cycleway continues at the Ingon Lane junction.

Foot/cycleway construction between the Welcombe Hotel entrance and Ingon Lane is nearing completion.

New kerbs and timber edging support for the foot/cycleway are now installed.

What next?

Continued construction of the foot/cycleway and retaining wall at Ingon Lane junction.

Street lighting installation between Stratford and the Fisherman’s Carpark and at the Ryon Hill NFU entrance.

Piling works to retain the bank near Ingon Bank Farm.

Further carriageway planing to allow for new kerbs to be installed.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The progress made so far is commendable, as has been the continued patience of the local community. I would like to extend particular thanks to residents who have been adhering to the new 30mph speed limit, which has improved safety for all road users and our on-site contractors.”

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, added: “I'm delighted to see these important safety works progressing steadily. The specialist ‘warm’ lighting by the new Local Nature Reserve is a welcome feature, recognising the sensitivity of this area.

“The improved footway / cycleway will connect the town centre and residences in the north of Stratford to this fantastic space, as well as the hotel, the houses along the A439, the Ingon Lane turning to Snitterfield and Ryon Hill Park.”

This project aims to create a safer and more accessible environment for all road users and pedestrians by constructing a combined footway/cycleway and through the widening of junctions.

The Council’s Network Management team are trying their best to coordinate road works in Stratford to ensure congestion is kept to a minimum and the network flows as best as it can. Road space demand in Warwickshire is at a high but the team are trying to carefully plan works in around the Warwick Road scheme, they also try and reduce road works timings to off peak (where this is possible to so) to aid traffic flows at peak times.

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap

