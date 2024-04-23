Registered Manager/ Head of Extra Care - Unique Senior Care

Registered Manager/ Head of Extra Care

£55,000 per annum

10% performance related bonus

25 days annual leave plus bank holidays

40-hour contract

Pension scheme

We are looking for a Registered Manager to head up & over see our 5 Extra Care services across Warwickshire. Reporting to the Director of Operations, the Registered Manager is responsible for the day-to-day running of the services ensuring that it is managed in accordance with the CQC regulatory requirements and UK legislation. The role will involve managing staff, ensuring high quality care is provided to our clients and working with both our internal and external key stakeholders. You will also be responsible for ensuring staffing recruitment and retention levels are achieved to meet our service demands, which in turn will enable the business to realise its growth strategic objectives.

This excellent opportunity to manage an established service would suit an experienced Registered Care Manager looking for their next challenge. Unique Senior Care has an exemplary reputation for providing outstanding high-quality person-centred care.

Responsibilities:

Be registered with the Care Quality Commission to enable the services to carry out regulated activity

Manage the day-to-day running of the service to ensure that the business runs effectively whilst promoting the vision and the values of the organisations to achieve good outcomes for all

Effectively manage & support the team to deliver an excellent service to our clients and to ensure a home work life balance for our Caregivers

To achieve an outstanding rating by using innovation to improve the service in line with regulatory requirements

Promote & support a positive culture, ensuring staff are supported and have the opportunity to develop

Work in partnership with the Recruitment & HR team, making sure there is a resourcing plan in place

Work in partnership with the Learning and Development team to ensure staff are fully trained and to encourage further learning opportunities within the team

Requirements

Good knowledge and understanding of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 and CQC Fundamental Standards

A minimum of two years’ experience as a Senior member of staff preferably within Extra Care or supported living.

Excellent organisational & communication skills

Level 5 qualified in Health & Social Care or willing to work towards

Full UK driving license and own vehicle

About Unique Senior Care

Supporting predominately the elderly, Unique Senior Care provides outstanding home care services. We offer bespoke packages of personalised companionship and care to help clients maintain their independence and continue to live in their own homes. We pride ourselves in being very different to many home care providers by offering a minimum of 1-hour call times and continuity of care.

We are an equal opportunities employer. The post you are applying for is exempt from the provision of Section 4(2) of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exemptions) (Amendment) Orders 1975 and therefore all convictions, cautions and bind-overs, including those regarded as “spent” must be declared. Any personal information you share will be treated in line with our company Privacy Policy.

We are proud to promote equal employment opportunities to all applicants and employees regardless of their race, religion/belief, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, maternity, national origin, ethnic background, disability or age.

