Centenary Business Centre integral to BHR's growth

A growing pharmaceutical company which has moved to a new home believes the support of a Warwickshire County Council business centre is one of the key reasons for its success.

BHR Pharmaceuticals, which saw its turnover grow by 28 per cent in 2023, has been based at Centenary Business Centre in Hammond Close at the Attleborough Fields Industrial Estates in Nuneaton for the last 30 years.

The business specialises in providing technically advanced products to enable GPs and pharmacists to diagnose, treat and manage a wide number of conditions and diseases.

But after occupying three units at Centenary Business Centre for its warehouse and office staff, the business has swapped its 3,500 sq ft premises for a new 7,043 sq ft base at nearby Hemdale Business Park.

Managing Director Ramesh Patel said the 21-strong business was continuing to grow at a steady rate and that they needed bigger premises.

He said: “We moved to Nuneaton because it was half-way between where I lived in Nottingham and my business partner in Birmingham, and it is a decision that has served us well.

“Centenary Business Centre has been perfect for us and supported our growth, and we have been very lucky to be part of the community here and to see it grow.

“Our first big breakthrough was in 2003 when Boots launched cholesterol testing at 800 of its pharmacies so that they could provide statins to specific customers (taking into consideration other clinically relevant issues) over the counter to combat high cholesterol. Boots carried out over one million tests that year.

“The NHS Health Checks Programme was initiated in 2009, and our handheld cholesterol testing device was used and it was the most cost-effective and easy to use product on the market.

“Over the years, we have added more and more products including the first to not only help diagnose, but also to monitor levels of drugs used to treat inflammatory bowel disease. The ProciseDX system is now being used by many hospitals including George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton.

“We had just outgrown our space and needed to take the next step, but we will really miss it.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Economy, visited the business to find out about its success.

He said: “BHR Pharmaceuticals is the perfect example of the kind of business that has benefited from being based at one of our business centres.

“They have taken on extra space as they have grown at a steady rate over the years and have also benefited from working with other firms at Centenary Business Centre such as a printing company and security firm.

“The first stage of our project to refurbish our eight business centres throughout Warwickshire is now complete and I hope businesses just like BHR Pharmaceuticals will benefit and continue to expand.”

Luke Pulford, Business Centres Manager for Warwickshire County Council, said BHR Pharmaceuticals is a real success story for Centenary Business Centre.

“To have stayed at Centenary Business Centre since 1992 underlines how much BHR Pharmaceuticals has enjoyed being part of our thriving site,” he said. “We take pride in providing high-quality facilities for a wide range of businesses to utilise and assist in their growth which also benefits the local economy.

“The reception area at the Centenary Business Centre was refurbished towards the end of 2023 and our improved facilities and location means we are continuing to attract businesses in a wide range of sectors.”

Unit 54 (1,807 sq ft) and unit 55 (2,436 sq ft) are now available following BHR Pharmaceuticals’ departure.

For more information about Warwickshire County Council's Business Centres, please email lukepulford@warwickshire.gov.uk

* Please find out what other support is available to your business by calling Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visiting https://www.cwgrowthhub.co.uk