National Primary School Offer Day 2024 in Warwickshire

Over 91% of Warwickshire children offered their first choice of school place in Reception!

Thousands of children across Warwickshire will be offered places in primary schools today (Tuesday 16 April), with over 91% of the children starting school for the first time being offered a place at their first choice of school.

Today is National Offer Day, when children starting school and those moving into Year 3 at a Junior School learn which school they will attend for the 2024/2025 academic year.

This year, there were 6,002 Warwickshire children who applied for a Reception place by the application deadline of 15 January. Of those, 91.5% have been offered a place at their first-choice school. A further 7% have been offered a place at another of their top school choices, meaning almost 99% have been offered a place at one of their top three preferred schools.

There were also 1,273 Warwickshire children who applied for a Year 3 place at a Junior school. Of these, 98.5% were offered their first-choice school and 99.6% were offered one of their top three preferred schools.

Almost all parents and carers now apply for their primary school place online. They will receive an email, or can check their online parent portal, on Tuesday 16 April to get details of their school offer and instructions on what to do next.

In a move to bring the school admissions process in line with neighbouring counties, this is the first year in Warwickshire where the Council is automatically accepting school place offers on behalf of each family. This means that parents and carers don’t need to take any additional action beyond contacting the new school to confirm transition arrangements.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Starting school for the first time or moving to a new school can be an exciting but scary time for parents and children. So we’re delighted that yet again we’ve been able to offer so many of them one of their top three school choices. We are proud to have excellent schools in Warwickshire, providing our children with the best start to their education, and we look forward to welcoming them to our schools in September.”

More information for parents and carers on school admissions is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/admissions