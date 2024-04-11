Cabinet endorses path for giving best possible start to children and young people

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has given the go ahead to an approach setting out how it will work with our family of schools, academies and education settings to help the county’s child...

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has given the go ahead to an approach setting out how it will work with our family of schools, academies and education settings to help the county’s children and young people achieve their full potential.

Warwickshire Education Strategy for 2024-2029 was endorsed by councillors at a meeting of the Council’s Cabinet today (11 April). It will now go forward to full Council for approval.

This important document sets out the Council’s vision for education in the county. It will provide the foundation for all current and future work, facilitating a unified approach towards addressing four priorities:

Best Start: to secure the very best start for all children in the county.

SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) and Inclusion: to encourage ambition, create opportunity, and support all learners to be the best they can be.

Sufficiency and Admissions: to ensure that Early Years, school and post 16 places are provided in the right place at the right time.

Strong Systems: to lead in strengthening, influencing and developing high quality, inclusive education provision that is accessible to all.

There are 250 schools in Warwickshire including those that are maintained, selective, single, and multi-academy trusts. Accountability for these settings is complex, with the County Council retaining the responsibility for maintained schools, while academy trusts are accountable to the Department for Education (DfE).

Councillor Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education for Warwickshire County Council, explained the significance of the new strategy:

“The Council’s role in education is to work closely with our family of schools to ensure that every child in Warwickshire has the opportunity to benefit from high quality, inclusive, accessible education and learning, to enable them to thrive and fulfil their individual potential.

“Education settings remain at the heart of communities and have an essential role to play in delivering our multi-agency safeguarding arrangements which ensure that children and young people are safe in Warwickshire.

“This strategy outlines our education priorities and aims to build on our position as a strong leader across the wider education system and beyond. We are committed to working with our family of schools, children and young people and health and social care partners, whilst at the same time maintaining a firm focus on achieving our four priorities.

“This reflects our commitment to being a Child Friendly Warwickshire and creating life opportunities for all children and young people, particularly those who are most disadvantaged and have Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.”

The complete draft strategy can be found here