Refuge - Childrens Independent Domestic Abuse Advisor (CHIDVA) ages 4-10

Location: Warwickshire

Salary: £25,104 per annum

Contract type: Fixed Term Contract (1 year with the possibility of extension for another year), Full Time

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

We are recruiting for a CHIDVA who will be working closely with children and their mothers who are living in our refuges escaping domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse, to provide personal welfare support and ensure that our clients are provided with a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment.

The post holder will support the non-abusing parent and their children (ages 4 – 10 years old) who have been affected by domestic abuse. You will be supporting children from the point of crisis to ensure their short-term and long-term safety; reduce risk; enable them to access community support services and achieve their goals.

This post also requires the post holder to facilitate a coordinated multi agency response with a wide range of statutory and voluntary services and to co-locate with local children’s centers to open up pathways to the service and maximise local resources and to manage a rolling a caseload of client.

Travel is required across Warwickshire and therefore the use of a car is essential to this role.

Please note that this post is restricted to women due to the nature of the role. The Occupational Requirement under Schedule 9 (part 1) of the Equality Act 2010 applies. An enhanced DBS check will also be required.

Closing Date: 09:00 am 12 April 2024

Interview Date: 22 April 2024 via Microsoft Teams

Refuge is the UK’s largest provider of specialist services, and we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with leading edge systems for supervision, quality management and development.

To apply, please visit: Childrens Independent Domestic Abuse Advisor (CHIDVA) | CIPHR iRecruit . (ciphr-irecruit.com)