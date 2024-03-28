Fire safety tips for an ‘egg-cellent’ Easter

With Easter around the corner, residents in Warwickshire are being reminded to take precautions to keep themselves and those around them safe from fire.

The Easter holiday is a time for celebration and for families to come together, but it also has an increased risk of fire due to the use of candles, decorations and more time spent in the kitchen cooking. Children are on school holidays and are more likely to be helping out in the kitchen rustling up Easter treats, while family and friends coming over often means a busier house and more distractions, so it’s important to be well prepared.

With that in mind, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding people to prioritise fire safety and prevention over the coming week.

WFRS offers the following tips for a safe and enjoyable Easter:

Always keep an eye on children and never leave them alone in the kitchen when cooking. Keep matches and saucepan handles well out of their reach.

Make sure cooking areas are clear of flammable items such as tea towels and oven gloves.

Never leave cooking unattended. So if you do need to leave the kitchen while cooking – even for just a few seconds – take pans off the heat or turn them off completely.

Never leave candles unattended or within reach of children and pets.

Don’t overload electric sockets and make sure to only use one plug per socket.

Have an escape route planned in case of fire and make sure everyone in the household (including visitors) knows it.

WFRS is also urging residents to have working smoke alarms fitted on all levels of their home and to test them regularly.

If you do discover fire in the home the message is simple – get out, stay out and call 999.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Easter is a chance for people to spend time with friends and family but amongst the excitement, we want to make sure all our residents stay safe over the holiday too.

“Prevention is better than cure, so please follow our advice to avoid accidents and protect yourself and those around you from the risk of fire.

“In the event of fire, smoke alarms give you valuable time to get out and stay out. So please install them if you haven’t already and make sure they are working.”

More safety information and advice on preventing fire in the home can be found by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

For more advice on fitting or maintaining smoke alarms in your home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms.