Leamington Spa businesses invited to have their say on the Vision for Leamington town centre

Leamington Spa businesses are invited to hear about more work to refresh the Vision for Leamington town centre and have their say on what should be included.

A drop-in session will be held at The Conservatory, Royal Pump Rooms, Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4AA, on Thursday 11th April from 12 noon - 2pm. A short presentation will be held at 12:15pm.

Businesses are encouraged to pop along to meet the team and hear more about the work being undertaken to shape the future of the town centre.

Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council and Royal Leamington Spa Town Council continue to work together on the future of the town through the Leamington Spa Transformation Board. Following discussions by the board, LDA Design has been appointed to help review the Vision for the town centre and to explore options for the future of Parade. The firm has experience of delivering a wide range of projects to improve streets and public spaces across the country.

This lunchtime drop-in session, specifically targeted to the business community, is the latest in a series of events to engage communities in Leamington in the development of a new Vision for the town centre. Work commenced at the Leamington Annual Town Assembly Meeting on 12th March which was attended by over 150 people.

The team is keen to speak with businesses within Leamington town centre on 11th April to gain their early feedback on refreshing the Vison for the town centre and hope this will offer a further opportunity to hear from businesses who may not have been able to attend the Town Meeting.

Further events for communities to have their say on the future of the town centre will be announced soon.

For more information or to join the mailing list for updates, please see visit www.transformingleamington.co.uk