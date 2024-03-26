Rugby Borough CPE Variation No.8

Throughout the year Warwickshire County Council have received requests for changes to parking restrictions throughout Rugby Borough. The requests that conformed to policy are listed below.

Scheme Overview

Througout the year Warwickshire County Council received requests for changes to the parking restrictions throughout the Borough of Rugby. An informal consultation was conducted on the schemes that conformed to Warwickshire County Councils parking policies and the schemes that received public approval are being taken forward to the Statutory Consultation. Details on the restrictions can be found in the Public Notice below along with the consultation plans and draft order.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways, Minor Works Team, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 3 May 2024.