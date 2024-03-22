Sessional Residential Youth Support Practitioner - Young Foundations

Sessional Residential Youth Support Practitioner Binley Woods, 229 Rugby Road, Warwickshire

Sessional

£25,469.34

Sessional Support Worker

Binley Woods, 229 Rugby Road, Warwickshire, CV3 2BB

Salary: £25,469.34 per annum

Hours of Week: 0-hour contract

Contract Type: Sessional (Bank)

Requirements:

An understanding of the developmental needs (physical, emotional, intellectual, social and educational) of young people.

Child Protection issues and procedures. Social Care Services available to young people and their families

Working within a team & Ability to demonstrate sensitivity and understanding.

Ability to motivate self and others to meet time and performance goals.

Ability to deal with emotional stress.

Ability to be flexible.

Good interpersonal skills – relate well to others (young people and staff at all levels).

As a Residential Support Worker, you will:

Respond to and meet the identified needs of children/young people as outlined in individual care plans and as agreed with the manager.

To work in partnership with young people, their families, social workers and other relevant agencies, in meeting the needs of young people.

To ensure that work with children/young people is in keeping with legislative, procedural and good practice requirements.

To ensure that the safety and welfare of young people is paramount.

To participate in implementing, monitoring and reviewing children/young people’s care/health and education plans where appropriate and to contribute in planning meetings and reviews as require.

To understand and be familiar with all relevant legislation guidance policies procedures in relation to safeguarding young people.

To promote the development of a comfortable physical environment, which is conducive to good social care practice and in line with standards and guidance.

About Binley Woods:

Binley Woods is a spacious detached house located in a peaceful village, the home offers five bedrooms, which are decorated and furnished to suit individual needs, with communal areas and extensive lawned gardens.

We support young people from ages 16 to 25, we mainly support individuals with mental health issues. our aim is to provide a level of care for each young adult to assist them in living their lives to their full potential.

Benefits of Working for us:

A rewarding career you can be truly proud of

A supportive environment that is committed to helping you flourish and deliver excellent care to the people we support

Competitive pay

Career development and training

Progression Opportunities

Salary Sacrifice

Enhanced maternity package

Enhanced annual leave

Fully funded Level 3/4 Health & Social Care qualification

Funding towards a Therapeutic Childcare bachelor's degree

If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

Young Foundations is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. We expect all staff to share this commitment and to undergo appropriate checks in line with our safeguarding policy. All offers of employment are subject to an Enhanced DBS check, satisfactory references, right to work checks and any other necessary checks.

To apply online, please visit: Sessional Residential Youth Support Practitioner - Young Foundations